Man United vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Man United vs Tottenham prediction, live stream and more ahead of Premier League fixture
Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League tonight as Antonio Conte faces the team he wanted to take charge of 12 months ago.
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing the sack, Conte was linked with becoming United’s next manager last season - until Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked following a 3-0 home defeat to United.
It led to Tottenham sacking Santo and hiring Conte - with the Italian turning their season around and leading Spurs to the top four and Champions League qualification, as United had to settle for the Europa League under Ralf Rangnick.
Now, Tottenham have recorded their best start to a Premier League season under Conte while United continue to show inconsistent form under new boss Erik ten Hag. Spurs could make a real statement with their biggest result of the season so far if they beat United to move a point behind leaders Arsenal.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?
The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.
What is the team news?
Anthony Martial has been ruled out for United but Christian Eriksen could return to face his former club after missing the past two games. Cristiano Ronaldo may return to the bench after failing to score in his last two starts, while Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain out.
Richarlison is out after suffering a calf injury in the 2-0 win over Everton, but the Brazilian should still make the World Cup as the injury was not as serious as first feared. However, with Dejan Kulusevski a doubt, Conte could be faced with a decision over whether to start an extra midfielder in Yves Bissoua following his impact against Everton, or hand a rare start to Lucas Moura. Emerson Royal, Clement Leglet and Ryan Sessegnon could return.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane
Odds
Manchester United: 6/5
Draw: 13/5
Tottenham: 13/8
Prediction
This is a big test for Spurs. Old Trafford will be up for it and there will be moments where it may look like Conte’s side will follow Liverpool and Arsenal in losing control of the game. However Spurs have come a long way since last season and can scrape a draw. Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham
