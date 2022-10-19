The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Man United vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Man United vs Tottenham live stream, prediction and more ahead of Premier League fixture
Tottenham face the biggest test of their season so far as they travel to Manchester United in the Premier League tonight.
Antonio Conte’s side have made their best start to a Premier League season after 10 games, following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton.
Spurs have won their last 10 matches at home but it is on the road where Conte’s team will be judged as potential title challengers. Tottenham were beaten by Arsenal and were below par in their draws at Chelsea and West Ham this season.
Tottenham were beaten 3-2 by United and Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in their last visit to Old Trafford last season, but victory tonight to move them ahead of Manchester City would be a real statement of their ambitions this campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?
The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.
How can I watch it?
Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber starta free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the team news?
Predicted line-ups
Odds
Manchester United:
Draw:
Tottenham:
Prediction
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies