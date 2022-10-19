Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham face the biggest test of their season so far as they travel to Manchester United in the Premier League tonight.

Antonio Conte’s side have made their best start to a Premier League season after 10 games, following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Spurs have won their last 10 matches at home but it is on the road where Conte’s team will be judged as potential title challengers. Tottenham were beaten by Arsenal and were below par in their draws at Chelsea and West Ham this season.

Tottenham were beaten 3-2 by United and Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in their last visit to Old Trafford last season, but victory tonight to move them ahead of Manchester City would be a real statement of their ambitions this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

