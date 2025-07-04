Five players tell Man United they want to leave Old Trafford as exodus looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are among five players to tell Manchester United they want to leave the club after falling out of favour.

Antony, the second biggest signing in United’s history, and Tyrell Malacia are also keen to move elsewhere amid a possible exodus from Old Trafford and none of the quintet will start preseason training with United.

Rashford, whose No 10 shirt has been given to summer signing Matheus Cunha, is a target for Barcelona and has said he would “love” to play with Lamine Yamal.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, who had a £40m option to buy him permanently, though they are unlikely to take that up after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

But Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have said they are interested in signing him, while the LaLiga champions’ search for a winger could lead them back to Rashford after Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.

open image in gallery Chelsea will not be buying Jadon Sancho this summer after his loan spell at Stamford Bridge ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Rashford has not played for United since December after falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim and being omitted from the squad for 11 of the final 12 games before he joined Villa.

Garnacho was told he could leave United in May after complaining he was only on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The Argentina international, who attracted interest from Napoli and Chelsea in the January transfer window, played 39 times under Amorim but was not even named as a substitute for the final-day win over Aston Villa.

Sancho, who is a target for Juventus, spent last season on loan at Chelsea, who then paid a £5m penalty clause to send him back to United rather than taking up their option to buy the winger.

The 25-year-old, who scored in Chelsea’s Conference League final win, helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final when loaned out the previous season.

A £73m signing in 2021, Sancho has only made four appearances for United in the last two seasons and was exiled from first-team training after a row with former manager Erik ten Hag, while each refused to back down.

Antony, an £85m buy in 2022, has scored just five goals in 62 Premier League games for United, but the 25-year-old flourished while on loan at Real Betis in the second half of last season.

open image in gallery Antony enjoyed success on loan at Real Betis last season ( AP )

He scored nine goals in 26 appearances for the Spanish club, who hope to sign him permanently though, as with Sancho, United would make a heavy loss on the price they paid.

Left-back Malacia, another Ten Hag buy from the Eredivisie, made 39 appearances in his first season at Old Trafford but missed the whole of the 2023-24 season with injury and was loaned to PSV Eindhoven in January.

United have delayed their return to training to give each more time to try and get the move that suits them as Amorim focuses on the players who will definitely be part of his squad.

The medical facilities at Carrington will be available to each but United face a decision whether to try and reintegrate them into the squad if they do not get other clubs.

In addition to the £62.5m buy Cunha, who was promised the No 10 shirt when he arrived, United have made two bids for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo as Amorim seeks to build a new forward line without Rashford, Sancho, Antony and Garnacho.