Sporting president pours doubt over Viktor Gyokeres transfer to Manchester United
Sporting president Frederico Varandas has denied rumours that the club would accept €70m for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres.
He has also revealed that there has not been a single offer made for the Swedish striker, despite establishing himself as hot property this season, recently being targeted by Man Utd and Arsenal.
The 27-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2028, and contains a release clause of €100m.
Varandas has shut down speculation that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ has been made to allow Gyokeres to move during the transfer window for €70m.
However, he has also revealed that the club will not demand the full amount the striker’s release.
He told reports on Wednesday: "I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that,"
"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres, neither today nor last season," he added.
Gyokeres has been growing increasingly frustrated at the club’s lack of action in his movement, and threatened to go on strike to force a move.
His agent has been informed that Sporting will not be seeking the full release fee, but they will not be setting a fixed price to activate a transfer.
"It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time,"
"I don't know if it will be 40 million euros, 60 million euros or 80 million euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million euros.'"
Gyokeres has scored 97 goals since he signed with the club in 2023 from Coventry City.
