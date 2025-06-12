Sporting president pours doubt over Viktor Gyokeres transfer to Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has denied rumours that the club would accept €70m for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres.

He has also revealed that there has not been a single offer made for the Swedish striker, despite establishing himself as hot property this season, recently being targeted by Man Utd and Arsenal.

The 27-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2028, and contains a release clause of €100m.

Varandas has shut down speculation that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ has been made to allow Gyokeres to move during the transfer window for €70m.

However, he has also revealed that the club will not demand the full amount the striker’s release.

He told reports on Wednesday: "I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that,"

"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres, neither today nor last season," he added.

Gyokeres has been growing increasingly frustrated at the club’s lack of action in his movement, and threatened to go on strike to force a move.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

His agent has been informed that Sporting will not be seeking the full release fee, but they will not be setting a fixed price to activate a transfer.

"It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time,"

"I don't know if it will be 40 million euros, 60 million euros or 80 million euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million euros.'"

Gyokeres has scored 97 goals since he signed with the club in 2023 from Coventry City.