Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will look to bounce back from weekend disappointment and gain an immediate measure of revenge over Aston Villa when they host them in the Carabao Cup third round.

The sides met in the Premier League at the weekend and Unai Emery’s side triumphed in his first game at the helm, having been appointed to replace Steven Gerrard.

Erik ten Hag’s team were largely poor and lost ground in the top four race, but they’ll also be hoping to end a trophy drought this season, which means this competition offers a reasonable chance to land silverware.

With just two club matches left before the World Cup, both bosses will be having to balance fitness needs, the opportunity for some players to impress and the benefits of going full tilt across the final days before an enforced break until Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man United vs Aston Villa?

United take on Villa kicking off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 November at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Ten Hag will be without Raphael Varane and Brandon Williams once more. Wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony are both likely to miss out too, meaning youngsters Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho could start on the flanks. The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek will hope for opportunities to impress ahead of the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery wants to get a settled side as quickly as possible or hand chances to those he didn’t see firsthand at the weekend. Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho are both definitely sidelined until after Christmas.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - Dubravka, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Martial

AST - Olsen, Young, Chambers, Bednarek, Augustinsson, Dendoncker, Luiz, Sanson, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

Odds

United 4/6

Draw 16/5

Villa 19/2

Prediction

Villa won the weekend meeting but if both sides rotate, United’s depth should prove enough for a result at home. United 2-0 Villa.