Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Erik ten Hag and Unai Emery go head-to-head for the second time in a few days
Manchester United will look to bounce back from weekend disappointment and gain an immediate measure of revenge over Aston Villa when they host them in the Carabao Cup third round.
The sides met in the Premier League at the weekend and Unai Emery’s side triumphed in his first game at the helm, having been appointed to replace Steven Gerrard.
Erik ten Hag’s team were largely poor and lost ground in the top four race, but they’ll also be hoping to end a trophy drought this season, which means this competition offers a reasonable chance to land silverware.
With just two club matches left before the World Cup, both bosses will be having to balance fitness needs, the opportunity for some players to impress and the benefits of going full tilt across the final days before an enforced break until Boxing Day.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Man United vs Aston Villa?
United take on Villa kicking off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 November at Old Trafford.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Ten Hag will be without Raphael Varane and Brandon Williams once more. Wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony are both likely to miss out too, meaning youngsters Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho could start on the flanks. The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek will hope for opportunities to impress ahead of the World Cup.
It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery wants to get a settled side as quickly as possible or hand chances to those he didn’t see firsthand at the weekend. Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho are both definitely sidelined until after Christmas.
Predicted line-ups
MUN - Dubravka, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Martial
AST - Olsen, Young, Chambers, Bednarek, Augustinsson, Dendoncker, Luiz, Sanson, Bailey, Watkins, Ings
Odds
United 4/6
Draw 16/5
Villa 19/2
Prediction
Villa won the weekend meeting but if both sides rotate, United’s depth should prove enough for a result at home. United 2-0 Villa.
