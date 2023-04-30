Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Erik ten Hag’s side host the in-form Aston Villa one day after new bids were made for a club takeover
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.
The Red Devils saw new bids for the takeover of the club last night, with Ineos and Qatar offers both coming in for a third round of negotiations. On the pitch, they are looking to return to winning ways after drawing with Spurs in midweek.
United still sit in the top four though and look good for a Champions League return, but Aston Villa are sixth and in great form after five wins in their own last six matches under Unai Emery. They could overtake Spurs today, depending on results.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Villa have kept the ball for the first few minutes of the game. Casemiro then gets the crowd going, throwing himself into a tackle with Luiz and winning a throw-in for United.
United get this Premier League clash under way. Sabitzer plays the ball back to Casemiro.
Following their 3-1 win at Villa Park in Emery's first game in charge in the reverse fixture, Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Man United since 1954-55.
Emery has a settled eleven and names an unchanged team for the fourth successive game. Carlos is on the bench for the ninth match in a row and is waiting to make his first appearance since the second game of the season.
United make two changes to the side that drew with Tottenham in their previous match. Malacia starts at left-back and replaces Wan-Bissaka in the defence, with Dalot moving back to his natural position on the right. Sabitzer also comes in for Antony and is positioned behind Rashford who leads the attack.
