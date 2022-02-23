Close Rangnick on Manchester United captaincy

Follow all the action as Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid looking to establish a first-leg lead in pursuit of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ralf Rangnick’s United head to the Spanish capital in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League - with an FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Middlesbrough on penalties their only defeat in any competition since January 3 - but all is not well at Old Trafford. Rumours of a rift between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy are rumbling on, while many figures at the club have described a situation of “chaos” at all levels.

Perhaps fortunately for the Red Devils, this evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium they will come against a club enduring something of a crisis of their own. Atletico have dropped to fifth in LaLiga after a run of only four wins in their last 11 games and questions abound over their identity under Diego Simeone - his defensive football a tactical masterstroke when his side are winning but less palatable when they’re struggling, as they currently are. Atletico also have a mixed bag of injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are both suspended, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are injured and there’s doubt over Thomas Lemar as he tested positive for Covid, as well as captain Koke, who missed training earlier this week.

