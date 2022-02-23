Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid looking to establish a first-leg lead in pursuit of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Ralf Rangnick’s United head to the Spanish capital in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League - with an FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Middlesbrough on penalties their only defeat in any competition since January 3 - but all is not well at Old Trafford. Rumours of a rift between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy are rumbling on, while many figures at the club have described a situation of “chaos” at all levels.
Perhaps fortunately for the Red Devils, this evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium they will come against a club enduring something of a crisis of their own. Atletico have dropped to fifth in LaLiga after a run of only four wins in their last 11 games and questions abound over their identity under Diego Simeone - his defensive football a tactical masterstroke when his side are winning but less palatable when they’re struggling, as they currently are. Atletico also have a mixed bag of injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are both suspended, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are injured and there’s doubt over Thomas Lemar as he tested positive for Covid, as well as captain Koke, who missed training earlier this week.
Evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We all looking forward to another evening of Champions League football? I’ll take that as a yes.
The brilliance and the insipid are both on show tonight - and that’s before we even get to Atletico Madrid.
That’s right, it’s the return of Manchester United in Europe. The Jekyll and Hyde, the clown car, the daft and dazzling Old Trafford boys jet off to Madrid in search of a positive result.
But will they leave the Spanish capital all smiles?
If you like your football clubs to be in crisis, then this is the match for you with both proud, old titans of European football facing serious questions over the direction they’re heading in. Dressing room tension, a manager who allegedly doesn’t have the full respect of the players, “chaos” at all levels of the club and the glory days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era fading ever further into the distant past - everything is not well at Old Trafford. For their part, Atletico have plummeted down LaLiga after a dismal run of form and Diego Simeone’s pragmatic (or defensive, depending on your viewpoint) style of football is far less palatable when it isn’t delivering results.
A place in the Champions League quarter-finals would certainly go some way to alleviating the pain for both these sides and they can take a big step towards doing so in tonight’s first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
