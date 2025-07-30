Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have made Benjamin Sesko their top striking target and have made contact with RB Leipzig about him.

United had narrowed down their search for a No 9 to the Slovenian and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins before deciding to prioritise a move for the 22-year-old.

Sesko is also of interest to Newcastle, who are looking for a centre-forward after missing out on a host of targets and with doubts about the future of Alexander Isak.

Sesko, 22, was also a target for Arsenal and Newcastle ( Getty Images )

The former Red Bull Salzburg player was long under consideration by Arsenal before they instead decided to buy Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

United have already spent £133m on two attackers this summer, in Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, but they are likelier to occupy the roles as the two No 10s in head coach Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Their two main options to operate as a No 9 last season, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, scored just seven Premier League goals between them as the team only mustered 44.

Sesko scored 21 times for Leipzig last season, 13 of them in the Bundesliga, and United have turned to him after missing out on Liam Delap, who joined Chelsea instead.

He is seven years younger than Watkins but could command a price of over £60m and take United’s summer spending to around £200m.

They are also trying to sell players this summer but while Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan, the unwanted quartet of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are all still at the club. None was taken on the pre-season tour of the United States.