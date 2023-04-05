Man United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Man United look to return to winning ways as they host European football-chasing Brentford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League today.
Erik ten Hag’s team were well-beaten by Newcastle last time out and are now three without a win in the top flight, dropping to fifth place - albeit with two games in hand over Spurs above them.
A return to winning ways cannot be taken for granted though as Brentford thrashed United earlier in the season and look a solid outfit in recent matches too, unbeaten in four and sat ninth in the table. A win for the Bees will lift them into seventh above Liverpool and Aston Villa, while United will go back into third if they triumph.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Speaking of thrashings, Brentford famously inflicted a demolition job on United back in August, winning 4-0 in at the Gtech Community Stadium in Erik Ten Hag’s second match in charge. The Bees have been in good form of late, too; their 2-0 win at Southampton preceding draws with Leicester and Brighton in their last two games.
The Red Devils’ league form has hit something of a wall since winning the EFL Cup in late February, with a record-breaking 7-0 defeat by Liverpool followed up by a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, before losing 2-0 at top-four rivals Newcastle last time out.
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Manchester United face Brentford at Old Trafford.
Man United vs Brentford confirmed lineups
Here’s the team news tonight:
Man United XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford
Brentford XI - Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Toney
