(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag’s team were well-beaten by Newcastle last time out and are now three without a win in the top flight, dropping to fifth place - albeit with two games in hand over Spurs above them.

A return to winning ways cannot be taken for granted though as Brentford thrashed United earlier in the season and look a solid outfit in recent matches too, unbeaten in four and sat ninth in the table. A win for the Bees will lift them into seventh above Liverpool and Aston Villa, while United will go back into third if they triumph.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: