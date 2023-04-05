Jump to content

Liveupdated1680719883

Man United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Man United look to return to winning ways as they host European football-chasing Brentford

Sports Staff
Wednesday 05 April 2023 19:38
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag’s team were well-beaten by Newcastle last time out and are now three without a win in the top flight, dropping to fifth place - albeit with two games in hand over Spurs above them.

A return to winning ways cannot be taken for granted though as Brentford thrashed United earlier in the season and look a solid outfit in recent matches too, unbeaten in four and sat ninth in the table. A win for the Bees will lift them into seventh above Liverpool and Aston Villa, while United will go back into third if they triumph.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1680719859

Manchester United vs Brentford

5 April 2023 19:37
1680719835

Manchester United vs Brentford

Speaking of thrashings, Brentford famously inflicted a demolition job on United back in August, winning 4-0 in at the Gtech Community Stadium in Erik Ten Hag’s second match in charge. The Bees have been in good form of late, too; their 2-0 win at Southampton preceding draws with Leicester and Brighton in their last two games.

5 April 2023 19:37
1680719752

Manchester United vs Brentford

The Red Devils’ league form has hit something of a wall since winning the EFL Cup in late February, with a record-breaking 7-0 defeat by Liverpool followed up by a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, before losing 2-0 at top-four rivals Newcastle last time out.

5 April 2023 19:35
1680719460

Manchester United vs Brentford

5 April 2023 19:31
1680719438

Manchester United vs Brentford

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Manchester United face Brentford at Old Trafford.

5 April 2023 19:30
1680719200

Man United vs Brentford confirmed lineups

Here’s the team news tonight:

Man United XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Brentford XI - Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Toney

Karl Matchett5 April 2023 19:26
1680719041

Manchester United vs Brentford

5 April 2023 19:24
1680718897

Manchester United vs Brentford

5 April 2023 19:21
1680718656

Manchester United vs Brentford

5 April 2023 19:17
1680718595

Manchester United vs Brentford

5 April 2023 19:16

