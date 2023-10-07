Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Mathias Jensen goal
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Manchester United return to action on Saturday afternoon looking for an improved showing as they host Brentford at Old Trafford, following back-to-back defeats on home soil against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.
Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure due to both on- and off-field issues, with Jadon Sancho still not back with the first-team squad but Antony having returned off the bench in midweek.
Brentford haven’t won in five league matches and sit 14th in the table, two points and four places below their weekend hosts. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Assist Yoane Wissa
Manchester United vs Brentford
United have won three of their four Premier League meetings with Brentford (L1), beating them in both home games without conceding (3-0 in 2021-22, 1-0 in 2022-23).
Manchester United vs Brentford
Goal Mathias Jensen
Manchester United vs Brentford
Nervy play! Onana takes a short goal-kick to Evans, who is dispossessed by Wissa. Wissa looks to tee up Mbeumo for a tap-in, but the referee blows for a foul on Evans. Onana will go long from the resulting free-kick!
Manchester United vs Brentford
Heroic defending from Pinnock! Onana's long ball over the top finds Fernandes, who checks back before offloading to Mount. He looks to pull the trigger from the right side of the box, but Pinnock flies across to make a crucial block.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Mbeumo's free-kick is delivered towards the back post, but nobody gets a touch and it runs all the way through.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Danger! Rashford's tame corner is headed clear, and Lindelof's second knock-down is also smashed away. Mbeumo then leads a rapid Brentford break, and Mount drags Jensen down off the ball to grant the visitors a free-kick 25 yards out, just to the left of the D.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Brentford are struggling to get out at the moment. Dalot's shot from 20 yards out is charged down, then Rashford speeds past Ajer on the left before winning a corner off the former Celtic man.
Manchester United vs Brentford
United put Brentford under pressure with a sustained spell of possession deep inside the Bees' territory, but Mount's clever flick around the corner is intercepted ahead of Fernandes.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Wissa finds space to dart into the box from the right-hand side, with his low effort deflecting behind for a corner. Brentford find Hickey again with the same set-piece routine and he shoots from 20 yards out… but he drags this one a couple of yards wide!
