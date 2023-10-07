Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696689005

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Mathias Jensen goal

Follow all the action from Old Trafford

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 15:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Manchester United return to action on Saturday afternoon looking for an improved showing as they host Brentford at Old Trafford, following back-to-back defeats on home soil against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure due to both on- and off-field issues, with Jadon Sancho still not back with the first-team squad but Antony having returned off the bench in midweek.

Brentford haven’t won in five league matches and sit 14th in the table, two points and four places below their weekend hosts. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

1696688920

Manchester United vs Brentford

Assist Yoane Wissa

7 October 2023 15:28
1696688883

Manchester United vs Brentford

United have won three of their four Premier League meetings with Brentford (L1), beating them in both home games without conceding (3-0 in 2021-22, 1-0 in 2022-23).

7 October 2023 15:28
1696688867

Manchester United vs Brentford

Goal Mathias Jensen

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688851

Manchester United vs Brentford

Nervy play! Onana takes a short goal-kick to Evans, who is dispossessed by Wissa. Wissa looks to tee up Mbeumo for a tap-in, but the referee blows for a foul on Evans. Onana will go long from the resulting free-kick!

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688765

Manchester United vs Brentford

Heroic defending from Pinnock! Onana's long ball over the top finds Fernandes, who checks back before offloading to Mount. He looks to pull the trigger from the right side of the box, but Pinnock flies across to make a crucial block.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688704

Manchester United vs Brentford

Mbeumo's free-kick is delivered towards the back post, but nobody gets a touch and it runs all the way through.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688670

Manchester United vs Brentford

Danger! Rashford's tame corner is headed clear, and Lindelof's second knock-down is also smashed away. Mbeumo then leads a rapid Brentford break, and Mount drags Jensen down off the ball to grant the visitors a free-kick 25 yards out, just to the left of the D.

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688537

Manchester United vs Brentford

Brentford are struggling to get out at the moment. Dalot's shot from 20 yards out is charged down, then Rashford speeds past Ajer on the left before winning a corner off the former Celtic man.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688463

Manchester United vs Brentford

United put Brentford under pressure with a sustained spell of possession deep inside the Bees' territory, but Mount's clever flick around the corner is intercepted ahead of Fernandes.

7 October 2023 15:21
1696688374

Manchester United vs Brentford

Wissa finds space to dart into the box from the right-hand side, with his low effort deflecting behind for a corner. Brentford find Hickey again with the same set-piece routine and he shoots from 20 yards out… but he drags this one a couple of yards wide!

7 October 2023 15:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in