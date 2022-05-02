(Getty Images)

Manchester United take on Brentford the evening and will be hoping to recover some pride after a torrid run of performances. They have won just one Premier League game out of their last six in a run which has seen them fall eight points away from the top four despite having played a game more than both Arsenal and Tottenham who are immediately above them.

Although it remains mathematically possible it is extremely unlikely that the Red Devils will finish the season in the Champions League spots and instead could use these last three fixtures as an opportunity for the squad to impress incoming manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick having accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.

Man Utd are welcoming a confident Brentford side who are unbeaten in four matches and have been inspired by the form of Christian Eriksen. Thomas Frank’s side have all but secured their survival status and can therefore enjoy their first Premier League visit to Old Trafford with the knowledge that victory will put them on the verge of a top 10 finish.

Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: