Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow live updates from the round-of-16 tie, as United play their first competitive game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure
Manchester United take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tonight, as both sides take to the pitch for their first competitive fixture since the World Cup.
United, now without Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club in November, are seeking their first trophy since they won this competition in 2017, the same year they took home the Europa League.
Meanwhile, Burnley’s main focus this season is climbing back into the Premier League and they are in fact atop the Championship, but they would nonetheless take great confidence from an upset win here.
In the dugout for the visitors at Old Trafford this evening will be Vincent Kompany, and the former Man City captain would surely relish getting one over on his old rivals.
United’s World Cup practise
During the international break for the World Cup, Manchester United played two friendlies during the with Erik ten Hag’s side losing both matches to Spanish opposition.
The Dutchman was obviously missing key players due to the World Cup but the friendlies offered him the chance to look at a few untried youngsters in the squad.
United lost 4-2 against Cadiz and then were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claims the club have quickly moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure last month.
Ten Hag was not willing to discuss the saga in depth when asked by the club’s in-house TV channel MUTV in an interview that was aired on Wednesday.
The Dutchman instead insisted his focus was on the future as he looks to continue the rebuilding job at Old Trafford that he began when he arrived in the summer.
Asked how he had managed the situation, Ten Hag said: “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”
Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract after being rocked by an extraordinary series of complaints in an explosive TV interview
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to use their winter training camp in Spain to boost the fitness of his forwards.
The Dutchman’s selection issues up front – dominated by his decision not to make Cristiano Ronaldo first choice – dogged him in his first four months in charge.
But with Ronaldo now gone, his contract having been terminated early following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the manager and club officials, Ten Hag can concentrate on the players he does have at his disposal.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure reshapes the battle for attacking places at Manchester United
How did Man Utd reach the fourth round?
Manchester United entered the competition at the third round stage and reached the last-16 by defeating Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford.
Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins before Anthony Martial equalised for the host. A Diogo Dalot own goal then sent the midlands side back in front before Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay struck for United to set up a tie with Burnley.
Burnley’s Carabao Cup journey so far
Burnley entered the Carabao Cup in the second round of the competition where they defeated League One’s Shrewsbury Town 1-0 thanks to a winner by Samuel Bastien in the 50th minute.
The Clarets were then paired with League Two’s Crawley Town and romped to a 3-1 victory thanks to goals by Ashley Barnes and a double by Anass Zaroury.
Next up they face Manchester United and are hoping to shock the Red Devils at Old Trafford.
Manchester United extend Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred deals
Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season, the PA news agency understands.
It is also understood that the same action has not been taken for David De Gea’s contract, with the club in positive talks with the Spain goalkeeper about a potential new deal.
Forward Rashford, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, is United’s top scorer this season with eight goals in all competitions, and also netted three times during England’s run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.
Having emerged from the Red Devils’ academy in 2015/16, the 25-year-old has so far registered a total 101 goals in 322 appearances for the club.
Meanwhile, David De Gea’s contract is reportedly being discussed
Jadon Sancho remains absent from Manchester United squad ahead of Carabao Cup return
Jadon Sancho’s absence from the Manchester United squad looks set to continue after the winger was not involved in training ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Burnley.
The 22-year-old was not listed among a 25-strong contingent present at Carrington on Tuesday, as boss Erik ten Hag prepared for the Red Devils’ return to action after the World Cup break.
Sancho was not selected by England for the tournament and instead found himself placed on an individual regime in the Netherlands, with Ten Hag concluding he was “not in the right status or fitness state” to join the club’s recent two-match tour of Spain.
The 22-year-old was not listed among a 25-strong contingent present at Carrington on Tuesday
Manchester United vs Burnley predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial
Burnley XI: Muric; Taylor, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Cullen, Cork; Benson, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez
What is the early team news?
Jadon Sancho remains absent from the Manchester United squad and did not train ahead of the fourth-round tie against Burnley.
Of their World Cup contingent, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Fred. Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes have all returned to training following their quarter-final defeats. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are yet to return and Diogo Dalot is a doubt due to a hamstring injury.
For Burnley, Scott Twine is an injury doubt while Connor Roberts is suspended.
How to watch Man Utd vs Burnley?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21st November at Old Trafford.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.
