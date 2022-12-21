✕ Close Manchester United: Glazer family consider selling Premier League club

Manchester United take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tonight, as both sides take to the pitch for their first competitive fixture since the World Cup.

United, now without Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club in November, are seeking their first trophy since they won this competition in 2017, the same year they took home the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s main focus this season is climbing back into the Premier League and they are in fact atop the Championship, but they would nonetheless take great confidence from an upset win here.

In the dugout for the visitors at Old Trafford this evening will be Vincent Kompany, and the former Man City captain would surely relish getting one over on his old rivals.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: