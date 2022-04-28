Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the action and updates as the Red Devils host the Blues at Old Trafford
Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening and can move within three points of the top four if they beat Thomas Tuchel’s men. The Red Devils still have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League spots, but they will need to win most of their remaining fixtures and hope that both Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points. Their defeat to the Gunners last Saturday was a huge setback for United’s top four hopes but they have the chance to immediately close the gap after tonight’s match was rescheduled from the 15th May due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup final.
Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to get their league form back on track after losing to Arsenal and scraping a win over West Ham in their two most recent league fixtures. Despite being touted as potential title winners before the season started Chelsea have dropped away from the leading two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, yet hold a solid grip on third place - they are five points ahead of Arsenal having played one game less.
Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford with the knowledge that defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club at the end of the season. Rudiger was offered a new contract but was negotiating a higher fee as the club was hit with economic sanctions. Those sanctions meant Chelsea couldn’t increase their offer which is why the German is leaving.
Thomas Tuchel on trying to retain Antonio Rudiger
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, spoke about how the club tried to keep hold of defender Antonio Rudiger who is leaving at the the end of the season.
The financial sanctions on the club mean that Rudiger and Chelsea couldn’t come to an agreement over a new contract and with Real Madrid knocking Rudiger has decided to move on.
Tuchel said: “We fought hard; I fought hard on a personal level. We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions. We cannot adjust. We cannot continue, and so it is what it is.”
And he added: “He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances right until today. I’m just happy that I had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team. Because he was nothing but brilliant.”
Premier League standings
Manchester United come into the game sitting sixth. They are six points away from Arsenal in fourth but have already played a game more than the Gunners and Spurs who are fifth. United’s hopes for a top four finish hang by a thread and tonight’s game is a must win if they want to stay in contention.
Chelsea are pretty safe. They’re third and have a five point lead over Arsenal plus tonight’s game in hand. The Blues are a disappointing 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City but Thomas Tuchel will look to consolidate their position in the top three, secure Champions League football for next season and focus on beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final. If they achieve all those goals it won’t be too bad of a season for Chelsea.
Early team news for Man Utd vs Chelsea
Manchester United have a lot of injuires to deal with as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all missing for tonight’s match while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a doubt.
On the flip side Chelsea hope to welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, who have both returned to training following injury but Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable due to illness and injury respectively.
Man Utd vs Chelsea
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea. Ralf Rangnick’s men could really do with a win after three defeats in their last four league games sees them six points of a place in the top four. If there is any chance of the Red Devils securing Premier League football next season, they’re going to have to win most, if not all, of their remaining fixtures and hope that Arsenal and Tottenham both drop points.
Chelsea are pretty secure in third place but come into the game on the back of two shaky performances. The Blues lead Arsenal by five points and have a game in hand so manager Thomas Tuchel will want to capitalise on that this evening and move even further away from their London rivals in the table.
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play again for Man Utd and with rumours circulating that the incoming new boss, Erik ten Hag, isn’t planning on utilising him next season Ronaldo may want to give the Dutchman a reason to change his mind.
