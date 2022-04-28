✕ Close 'We have to be realistic' Rangnick on Utd's UCL chances

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening and can move within three points of the top four if they beat Thomas Tuchel’s men. The Red Devils still have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League spots, but they will need to win most of their remaining fixtures and hope that both Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points. Their defeat to the Gunners last Saturday was a huge setback for United’s top four hopes but they have the chance to immediately close the gap after tonight’s match was rescheduled from the 15th May due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to get their league form back on track after losing to Arsenal and scraping a win over West Ham in their two most recent league fixtures. Despite being touted as potential title winners before the season started Chelsea have dropped away from the leading two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, yet hold a solid grip on third place - they are five points ahead of Arsenal having played one game less.

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford with the knowledge that defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club at the end of the season. Rudiger was offered a new contract but was negotiating a higher fee as the club was hit with economic sanctions. Those sanctions meant Chelsea couldn’t increase their offer which is why the German is leaving.