Manchester United are considering a potential loan move for Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea winger seeks to earn more regular playing time away from Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old only made 13 league starts under Thomas Tuchel last season and has appeared as a substitute in each of Chelsea’s opening games of the new campaign.

Pulisic has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid as he seeks regular minutes before playing for the United States at this winter’s World Cup.

Yet United are eager to add to their squad after a miserable start to the season that has seen Erik ten Hag lose his first two competitive games in charge and are eyeing up a temporary move.

Chelsea would have to be persuaded to sell to a direct rival for Champions League qualification, even if United’s poor start has tempered expectations for Ten Hag’s first year in charge.

Meanwhile, United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot is now considered all but over due to the Juventus midfielder’s wage demands.

United agreed a fee for Rabiot last week but have not agreed personal terms in negotiations with his agent and mother Veronique.

The 27-year-old had emerged as a surprise target amid United’s summer long chase of Frenkie de Jong.

Yet after a difference in valuation on wages, United’s attempts to reinforce their midfield are set to extend into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

With a fortnight remaining United's only arrivals remain Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.