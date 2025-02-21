Man Utd’s route to Europa League final revealed with unexpected key advantage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United will hope to brush aside their domestic woes and have a deep run in the Europa League after finding out their fate in the competition following the knockout draw in Switzerland and earned an unexpected key advantage.

They drew Real Sociedad in the last 16 and will play the second leg at home, due to being the seeded side. United will also play the second leg at Old Trafford in both the quarter-final and semi-final, should they get that far after the draw went in their favour.

United did not win any of their first three Europa League games under Erik ten Hag, before interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ruben Amorim steadied the ship. However, the Red Devils still left it late to defeat Viktoria Plzen and Rangers, before a final victory over FCSB secured their place in the top eight.

Their position in the bottom half of the Premier League table means victory in the Europa League is their best chance of returning to the Champions League next season and, with no teams dropping into the competition from the Champions League, they will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s potential route to the final:

Who will Manchester United face in the last 16?

After finishing as the third seed in the league phase, Manchester United went straight through to the last 16 and will face Real Sociedad.

The Spaniards defeated Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate in the play-off round to reach the last 16.

What is Manchester United’s route to the final?

The draw also confirmed the entirety of the Europa League knockout bracket.

United now know that if they beat Real Sociedad in the last 16, they will face either FCSB or Lyon in the quarter-finals.

A semi-final could then be against Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma or Athletic Bilbao. If they were to reach the final, then the likes of Tottenham, Lazio, Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt may well be the opponents to emerge from the other half of the draw.

United also earned the unexpected advantage of being at home in the second leg for each of their last 16, quarter-final and semi-final ties, should they make it that far.

When will Manchester United play their last-16 tie?

The Europa League last 16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Manchester United will be at home in the second leg, with the first leg taking place in San Sebastian.

Europa League last 16 draw in full

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiakos

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt

AZ vs Tottenham

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd

FCSB vs Lyon

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

Roma vs Athletic Club

What are the Europa League knockout matchdays?

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 21 May 2025 (San Mames, Bilbao)