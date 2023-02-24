Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have been drawn to face Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side were celebrating in this competition only last night after beating Barcelona to clinch a berth in the latter phase of the knockouts.

In the group stage, United finished behind Real Sociedad but comfortably ahead of FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia, winning five of their six fixtures.

That sent them into the play-off round, where they knocked out Xavi’s Barca 4-3 on aggregate, being one of the eight unseeded teams.

Now, the Red Devils will face a third team this term from Spain, with Real Betis - led by former Man City and Real Madrid head coach Manuel Pellegrini - a side in form again this year.

They currently sit fifth in their domestic league, just four points off a Champions League spot and having finished top of Group C above Roma, Ludogorets and HJK earlier in the Europa League.

Even so, United will head into the two-legged tie as favourites after dispatching one of their rivals from LaLiga in the last round, with Barcelona currently some 22 points ahead of Betis in the table.

United are also on the trophy hunt domestically, with a Carabao Cup final awaiting them at the weekend, while they sit third in the Premier League with 14 matches to play.

Full Europa League draw

Union Berling vs Union SG

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Real Betis

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord