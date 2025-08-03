Is Man United vs Everton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United continue their pre-season tour with a friendly against Everton in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ruben Amorim’s side have notched wins against West Ham and Bournemouth so far, the latter a 4-1 rout, while David Moyes’ Toffees are in need of a win after successive defeats to both the Cherries and Hammers in the Premier League Summer Series.

New Red Devils signing Matheus Cunha featured in the win over West Ham, while Bryan Mbuemo could make his debut after his summer move from Brentford. The game may come too soon for Everton’s new signing Adam Aznou, however.

Rasmus Hojlund, who scored twice against Bournemouth amid feverish speculation over a potential transfer, could play a starring role again as he fights to stay at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Manchester United vs Everton?

The match kicks off at 10pm BST at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The match will also be shown on MUTV, available via Manchester United’s website.

Team news

Bryan Mbuemo could be set to make his maiden United appearance in Atlanta, while Matheus Cunha is fit to feature after missing the Bournemouth game. Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Noussair Mazraoui are all still absentees with injury, while Harry Maguire went off as a precaution against the Cherries but could make a substitute appearance today.

James Tarkowski is fit again for the Toffees after three months out; he played for the final 20 minutes against West Ham. Adam Aznou, recently signed from Bayern Munich, could make an appearance but may not be fully fit after his transfer.

Manchester United’s preseason fixtures and results

May 28: Asean All Stars 1-0 Man Utd - Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

May 30: Hong Kong 1-3 Man Utd - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

July 19: Man United 0-0 Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm

July 27: Man United 2-1 West Ham (Premier League Summer Series) - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

July 31: Man United 4-1 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) - Soldier Field, Chicago

August 9: Fiorentina - Old Trafford

Everton’s preseason fixtures and results

July 15: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Everton

July 19: Blackburn 1-0 Everton

July 22: Everton 2-1 Port Vale

July 26: Everton 0-3 Bournemouth - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (Premier League Summer Series)

July 30: West Ham 2-1 Everton - Soldier Field, Chicago (Premier League Summer Series)

August 9: Roma - Hill Dickinson Stadium