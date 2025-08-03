Is Man United vs Everton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly
Everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly in Atlanta
Manchester United continue their pre-season tour with a friendly against Everton in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ruben Amorim’s side have notched wins against West Ham and Bournemouth so far, the latter a 4-1 rout, while David Moyes’ Toffees are in need of a win after successive defeats to both the Cherries and Hammers in the Premier League Summer Series.
New Red Devils signing Matheus Cunha featured in the win over West Ham, while Bryan Mbuemo could make his debut after his summer move from Brentford. The game may come too soon for Everton’s new signing Adam Aznou, however.
Rasmus Hojlund, who scored twice against Bournemouth amid feverish speculation over a potential transfer, could play a starring role again as he fights to stay at Old Trafford.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Manchester United vs Everton?
The match kicks off at 10pm BST at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
The match will also be shown on MUTV, available via Manchester United’s website.
Team news
Bryan Mbuemo could be set to make his maiden United appearance in Atlanta, while Matheus Cunha is fit to feature after missing the Bournemouth game. Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Noussair Mazraoui are all still absentees with injury, while Harry Maguire went off as a precaution against the Cherries but could make a substitute appearance today.
James Tarkowski is fit again for the Toffees after three months out; he played for the final 20 minutes against West Ham. Adam Aznou, recently signed from Bayern Munich, could make an appearance but may not be fully fit after his transfer.
Manchester United’s preseason fixtures and results
May 28: Asean All Stars 1-0 Man Utd - Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur
May 30: Hong Kong 1-3 Man Utd - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong
July 19: Man United 0-0 Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm
July 27: Man United 2-1 West Ham (Premier League Summer Series) - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
July 31: Man United 4-1 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) - Soldier Field, Chicago
August 9: Fiorentina - Old Trafford
Everton’s preseason fixtures and results
July 15: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Everton
July 19: Blackburn 1-0 Everton
July 22: Everton 2-1 Port Vale
July 26: Everton 0-3 Bournemouth - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (Premier League Summer Series)
July 30: West Ham 2-1 Everton - Soldier Field, Chicago (Premier League Summer Series)
August 9: Roma - Hill Dickinson Stadium
