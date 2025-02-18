‘Callous’ Manchester United accused of raising ticket prices for FA Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have been accused of raising away ticket prices ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Fulham.

The Fulham Supporters’ Trust have described the decision to sell adult away tickets for the Old Trafford cup tie at between £51 to £61 as “callous”, with away tickets capped at £30 for Premier League matches.

The same decision was made ahead of Leicester’s visit to Old Trafford for their fourth-round defeat earlier this month, while Fulham supporters have called on their club to subsidise tickets at £30.

The Fulham Supporters’ Trust addressed the cost of tickets in a letter to the club chief executive Alistair Mackintosh estimating that subsiding tickets would amount to “around £60,000”, with the gate receipts shared for the FA Cup match.

“Despite the game being on television with a resulting cash windfall for both clubs, it appears loyal legacy supporters simply do not matter to the hierarchy of the modern-day game,” the Fulham Supporters’ Trust wrote.

“Manchester United FC have regrettably and callously set the price significantly above the usual Premier League away game price cap of £30 per ticket.

“Given the pricing decision was taken exclusively by executives at Manchester United FC and not Fulham FC, we hoped you might consider a gesture towards our fans to demonstrate you understand the lengths they go to when supporting their club.”

Man Utd fans display a banner in protest of the removal of concession pricing at Old Trafford ( Getty Images )

Manchester United’s finances are reportedly tight, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering a fresh spell of redundancies and cost-cutting after sacking 250 staff last year.

United supporters staged a protest outside Old Trafford earlier this season after the club announced “offensive” plans to remove concession prices.

The move saw ticket costs for members rise to £66 and was criticised by supporters’ groups, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) warning that it may lead to a “significant price rise” for next season.