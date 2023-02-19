✕ Close Qatari banker joins race to buy Manchester United from Glazers family

Manchester United will look to continue their seven-match unbeaten run when they face off against Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side last tasted defeat against Arsenal in January and have not lost since in all competitions and most recently drew 2-2 against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Leicester have also enjoyed an encouraging recent spell, sparked by Brendan Rodgers’ side winning 4-2 against Aston Villa.

The Foxes then thumped fifth-placed Tottenham 4-1 last Saturday and will be hopeful of springing an upset in Manchester.

Follow all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: