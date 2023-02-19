Jump to content

updated

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE score: Latest updates from Premier League as Marcel Sabitzer starts

Erik ten Hag’s in-form side welcome the Foxes to Old Trafford

Sports Staff
Sunday 19 February 2023 13:52
Qatari banker joins race to buy Manchester United from Glazers family

Manchester United will look to continue their seven-match unbeaten run when they face off against Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side last tasted defeat against Arsenal in January and have not lost since in all competitions and most recently drew 2-2 against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Leicester have also enjoyed an encouraging recent spell, sparked by Brendan Rodgers’ side winning 4-2 against Aston Villa.

The Foxes then thumped fifth-placed Tottenham 4-1 last Saturday and will be hopeful of springing an upset in Manchester.

Follow all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Daniel Amartey, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Daniel Iversen, Boubakary Soumare.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Harry Souttar, Wout Faes, Victor Kristansen; Nampalys Mendy, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellestri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Fred, Marcel Sabitzer; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Wout Weghorst.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leicester have found their form at the right time in front of goal. The Foxes have scored eight goals in their last two matches to record victories over Aston Villa on the road and Tottenham at home last week. Brendan Rodgers' men cannot afford to rest on their laurels in the battle to remain in the top flight. They're only three points ahead of West Ham in 18th place, who dropped into the bottom three after Bournemouth and Everton notched wins on Saturday. The Foxes need to keep on firing in the final third.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City

