With the Premier League season fast approaching, Manchester United take on RC Lens in the first of back-to-back friendlies on a busy weekend at Old Trafford.

The meeting with the French club is followed by a visit from Athletic Bilbao, with Erik ten Hag hoping to find out plenty about his squad as he embarks on a second season in charge.

Ten Hag’s side begin their league campaign against Wolves on Monday 14 August and are likely to soon have a new striker, with Rasmus Hojlund’s move from Atalanta close to completion.

The Danish forward could be unveiled before the fixture against Lens, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Lens?

Manchester United vs Lens is due to kick off at 12.45pm BST on Saturday 5 August at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on MUTV, with coverage on the channel from 11.45am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the MUTV app.

Team news

Summer signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana could feature for the first time at their new home. Left-back Tyrell Malacia is out, while there are doubts over Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

Lens have lost Lois Openda and Seko Fofana, two standouts last season, in big money moves to RB Leipzig and Al-Nassr respectively this summer, though Andy Diouf is highly rated and looks a handy addition from Basel. The 20-year-old is a likely midfield starter.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro; Fernandez, Mount; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

RC Lens XI: Samba; Machado, Medina, Danso, Haidara; Diouf, Fulgini; Cortes, Thomasson, Frankowski; Said.

Odds

Manchester United win 31/50

Draw 16/5

Lens win 17/4

Prediction

A narrow home win. Manchester United 2-1 RC Lens.