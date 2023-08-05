Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rasmus Hojlund has joined Manchester United for a fee rising to £72m and said he believes he can achieve “great things” at Old Trafford.

The Denmark centre-forward, who has signed from Atalanta as Erik ten Hag’s summer search for a striker has ended, said a dream had come true as he joined the club he supported since childhood.

He has signed a five-year contract – United have the option to extend it by a further year – and was unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch before their pre-season friendly against Lens.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in Serie A last season and was described as a “truly exceptional talent” by United’s director of football, John Murtough.

Paris Saint-Germain also bid for Hojlund this summer but United landed Ten Hag’s top attacking target, who they had tracked since his days at FC Copenhagen.

Hojlund is presented at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

Hojlund said: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club.”

Hojlund, who is recovering from a minor injury, will not be fully fit for a few weeks, though he is back in training.

United targeted Hojlund while choosing not to bid for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen this summer and are excited by the potential of the former Sturm Graz player, who has six goals in as many caps for Denmark.

Murtough added: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent; he possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group. Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform; everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential

“Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window. This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead.”

Hojlund becomes United’s third summer signing, after Mason Mount and Andre Onana and takes Ten Hag’s spending in this window to around £170m.