Jesse Lingard has denied suggestions that he was the target of “abuse” from a frustrated Manchester United fan during the team’s humiliating loss to Liverpool.

United were thrashed 5-0 by their rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah netting a hat-trick to help lift Liverpool to second in the Premier League – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.

The Egypt international’s goals followed strikes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, as Jurgen Klopp’s side condemned United to a fourth top-flight game without a win, following recent defeats by Aston Villa and Leicester and a draw with Everton.

Lingard was an unused substitute in the loss to Liverpool, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Diogo Dalot all came off the bench.

Pogba was introduced at half-time, only to receive a straight red card on the hour mark for a dangerous challenge on Keita – leading Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring on Cavani and Dalot moments later.

A video seemingly filmed in one of the home sections at Old Trafford has circulated on social media since the game, and it appears to show Lingard – pictured warming up by the corner flag – responding to a shouting fan.

Some Twitter users suggested that the supporter in question was abusing the midfielder, who took to the social media platform to give his version of events.

“It wasnt abuse!” the England international wrote on Twitter.

“He said ‘work harder’ like im not already doing that day in day out!

“And i said ‘im not even on the pitch’ end of!!”

Lingard, 28, spent the latter half of last season on loan at West Ham, where he impressed but failed to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

So far this season, he has made seven appearances in all competitions for United, scoring four goals and recording two assists.