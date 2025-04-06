De Bruyne deserves a statue at the Etihad - Guardiola

Manchester United face rivals Manchester City in a derby that could be crucial for Pep Guardiola’s hopes of Champions League qualification next season.

Guardiola’s team will want to avenge December’s shock derby defeat at the Etihad, when United scored two late goals in two minutes to flip the contest on its head as the Red Devils came out 2-1 victors. The visitors are still reeling from the news of Erling Haaland’s injury, with the Norwegian striker set to miss seven weeks of action, while it has also been confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will leave the club at the end of the season after a decade-long spell in Manchester.

City will nonetheless fancy their chances at Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their position, with United’s poor performances continuing with the midweek loss to Nottingham Forest. Harry Maguire’s late introduction up front again highlighted a problem area for Ruben Amorim, even if the makeshift striker almost nicked a point, but the Portuguese manager has tasted success against Manchester City twice this season and will hope for another win.

