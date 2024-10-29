Manchester United manager news LIVE: Ruben Amorim in talks with deadline set after Erik ten Hag sacked
Sporting CP coach is set to give his answer as Man Utd ramp up search for new boss
Manchester United are in talks with Ruben Amorim after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season.
The Sporting coach is understood to be considering the opportunity after the Old Trafford hierarchy put the 39-year-old at the top of their list to replace Ten Hag, who was relieved of his duties just four months after signing a one-year contract extension.
United made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign under Ten Hag and former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge while the search for a permanent head coach is conducted.
There has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank while Spain legend and former Barcelona boss Xavi is available.
Follow all the reaction to Ten Hag’s sacking and updates on United’s new manager search in our live blog below
Sporting star could follow Ruben Amorim to Premier League
One of Ruben Amorim’s star players, Viktor Gyokeres, could be on the move next summer.
With Rasmus Hojlund already at the club, the Sweden striker’s options in the Premier League appear to be elsewhere, should Amorim take over at United.
His release clause is set at €100m, reports Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, but an agreement is in place for a transfer set at €60-70m.
Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested following his blazing start to the season, including 18 goals and seven assists.
Ruben Amorim responds to Manchester United links as talks progress
Sporting play Nacional in the quarter-finals of the Taca de Liga cup on Tuesday night, and Amorim appeared at a press conference on Monday - hours after Ten Hag was sacked.
He was asked out the vacancy at Manchester United but refused to discuss another job out of respect for Sporting, who he is reluctant to leave mid-season.
Sporting have a 100 per cent record in the league this season and are course to win a third league title under Amorim.
Manchester United set deadline for Ruben Amorim deal
Ruben Amorim refused to talk about his future at Sporting Lisbon as Manchester United opened discussions with the Portuguese over becoming their next permanent manager.
The 39-year-old is considering the opportunity to replace Erik ten Hag with United willing to negotiate with Sporting over Amorim’s release fee.
There has been considerable progress in early talks, but United want an answer from him by the weekend.
Manchester United in talks to make Ruben Amorim new manager to replace Erik ten Hag
Manchester United are in talks to try and appoint Ruben Amorim, with the Sporting head coach understood to be considering the opportunity to replace Erik ten Hag. The Old Trafford hierarchy have put the 39-year-old top of their list, having not considered him during the summer. They are also willing to negotiate with the Portuguese club about a release fee that is within the region of €10m (£8.3m).
United are seeking to impress on Amorim the opportunity that the job presents and there has been considerable progress on talks, to the point that Amorim’s coaching staff has been discussed.
Ruben Amorim responds to Manchester United links: ‘I was expecting that question'
"I was expecting that question, and obviously I am not going to talk about my future," Ruben Amorim says.
"I am not going to speak about my future because no matter what I say I'd have to always talk about it. Since the first day, I said it was not worthy to ask about it and I am not going to make any comments about my future.”
Pushed on whether he is proud to even be linked with the Manchester United job, Amorim simply responds: “I am very proud of being Sporting head coach.”
Manchester United vs Leicester team news: Predicted XI for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game as interim manager
Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City in their first match since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.
The former United striker has been placed in interim charge while a permanent head coach is appointed after Ten Hag was dismissed.
Ten Hag was sacked after United made their worst ever start to a Premier League season and with the club 14th in the table, having won just once in eight games.
Thomas Frank responds to Manchester United manager links after Erik ten Hag sacked
Thomas Frank said he is “very, very happy” at Brentford but did not rule out leaving the club in the future if there was an “opportunity” that interested him after Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United.
Frank has developed a reputation as one of the most innovative coaches in Europe since taking Brentford to the Premier League and was reportedly one of several managers to hold talks with United over the summer as the club sounded out potential replacements for Ten Hag.
United instead opted to back Ten Hag and trigger a one-year contract extension, but results failed to improve and the Dutchman was dismissed on Monday after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season.
Manchester United settle on ‘unanimous’ Erik ten Hag decision due to two clear reasons
Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag and put Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge after deciding there was no excuse for their current underachievement.
In a unanimous decision by the club’s new hierarchy, the Independent understands, United decided neither results nor performances were good enough to give them reasons to persist with Ten Hag.
United had triggered a one-year contract extension for the Dutchman – though only after speaking to a host of other managers – and in September, new chief executive Omar Berrada said they were “fully backing him” while sporting director Dan Ashworth also gave Ten Hag his support.
Even in glory, Erik ten Hag showed why Manchester United had to sack him
It says much about Manchester United’s decision on Monday to sack Erik ten Hag, as well as the club’s long-term indecision, that even the Dutch coach’s great victory offered reasons to make a change. In the days before May’s FA Cup final, the Dutch coach was insistent on going “toe to toe” with Manchester City. It was only after hours of internal debate, led by Darren Fletcher, that Ten Hag relented. He had to be told to go with different tactics.
United still persisted with the manager, even though the decision to make a change had largely been settled on before that final. That stance was revealed with how they essentially interviewed Ten Hag for his own job over the weeks after, in a first big move by the new Ineos football leadership. It immediately undermined another season. United’s multi-headed hierarchy couldn’t ultimately settle on the right replacement, which remains a problem. That, allied with initial fan emotion, was the only reason that the decision was delayed until now.
Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season and just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.
United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign, including Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new club ownership.
The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.
