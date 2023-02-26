✕ Close Newcastle a very good side - Ten Hag

Manchester United and Newcastle go head-to-head for the first domestic silverware of the 2022/23 season when they clash at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon.

Both teams are aiming to end trophy droughts, with United not having got their hands on silverware for six years - a previously unthinkable feat during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Newcastle’s wait for a trophy is considerably longer. They haven’t won one for 54 years, since the 1969 European Fairs Cup, and not since 1955 -a full 68 years ago - have they won a domestic trophy.

It will also be a first piece of silverware for whichever manager prevails. Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe are both seeking their first trophies since taking charge of United and Newcastle respectively and a victory at Wembley will be ample reward for positively changing the direction both clubs were seemingly headed.

Optimism is high in both fanbases with thousands of Newcastle supporters already flocking to the capital. Howe’s side are boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes but goalkeeper Nick Pope will be a huge miss, with Loris Karius set to start.

