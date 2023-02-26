Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup final team news, build-up and latest from Wembley
Follow live updates as Newcastle hope to win their first domestic trophy in 68 years against Manchester United at Wembley
Manchester United and Newcastle go head-to-head for the first domestic silverware of the 2022/23 season when they clash at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon.
Both teams are aiming to end trophy droughts, with United not having got their hands on silverware for six years - a previously unthinkable feat during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Newcastle’s wait for a trophy is considerably longer. They haven’t won one for 54 years, since the 1969 European Fairs Cup, and not since 1955 -a full 68 years ago - have they won a domestic trophy.
It will also be a first piece of silverware for whichever manager prevails. Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe are both seeking their first trophies since taking charge of United and Newcastle respectively and a victory at Wembley will be ample reward for positively changing the direction both clubs were seemingly headed.
Optimism is high in both fanbases with thousands of Newcastle supporters already flocking to the capital. Howe’s side are boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes but goalkeeper Nick Pope will be a huge miss, with Loris Karius set to start.
Follow all the action from the Carabao Cup final as Man Utd take on Newcastle at Wembley:
Man Utd vs Newcastle predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
Newcastle United XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
What is the early team news?
Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford faces a race against time to be fit after limping out Thursday’s clash with Barcelona, while the Red Devils will also be without Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and likely Anthony Martial, who has a hip problem.
Antony and Harry Maguire shook off their knocks to return for the Barca game and the former may be preferred to Wout Weghorst, while Jadon Sancho is also pushing for a start.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have something of a goalkeeper crisis as undisputed No 1 Nick Pope is suspended after his ludicrous red card against Liverpool and his backup - ex-Man United loanee Martin Dubravka - is cup-tied. That means the much-maligned Loris Karius will seek cup final redemption after his horrendous 2018 Champions League final display for Liverpool.
On a brighter note, Bruno Guimaraes has served his domestic suspension and can return, while Joelinton and Joe Willock are aiming to shake off thigh concerns, although Anthony Gordon is cup-tied.
Carabao Cup final
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Carabao Cup final which sees Manchester United take on Newcastle at Wembley. Kick off for this crunch match is at 4.30pm and there’s plenty to talk about before the action gets underway.
This trophy represents something bigger for both teams.
After the Saudi takeover of Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job of bringing success to the club. First he comfortably kept them in the Premier League before kicking on this season and challenging for the top four. Winning the league cup today would be a crowing achievement and Howe’s name would be permanently written into the history and folklore of Newcastle United.
Erik ten Hag is doing a similar job for Manchester United. After a few lean years and some false starts trying to rebuild the team, the Dutchman seems to have cracked the code. United’s triumph over Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs was their biggest scalp under Ten Hag who himself overcame a rocky start to get the Red Devils competing on four fronts. They’re hovering on the edge of a Premier League title race, still in FA Cup, through to the Europa League last-16 and have the chance to win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.
The Red Devils have not lifted silverware since Jose Mourinho led them to a Europa League triumph in 2017 but the prospects of winning a trophy this year seems strong under Ten Hag. Standing in their way are Newcastle who have been waiting 68 years for another domestic cup triumph.
Either way the story of the victorious team today will be a good one but who will lift the Carabao Cup?
