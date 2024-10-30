Manchester United manager news LIVE: Ruben Amorim gives update after release clause triggered
Sporting CP have confirmed Manchester United are interested in appointing Amorim and are prepared to pay his release clause
Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United’s next manager, with Sporting Lisbon confirming that the Premier League club are prepared to pay a €10m (£8.3m) release clause for his services.
Talks between United and Sporting accelerated on Tuesday and the Portuguese coach could now be appointed in time to take charge of Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.
Amorim wants the job and has agreed to be the club’s next manager after the Old Trafford hierarchy put the 39-year-old at the top of their list to replace Erik ten Hag.
“Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and paying his €10m release clause,” a statement from Sporting said.
Amorim is expected to take charge of Sporting for the final time tonight, while Ruud van Nistelrooy will oversee United’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday.
Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and paying the Sporting Lisbon manager’s release clause, the Portuguese club have confirmed.
After sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, the Red Devils have moved quickly to identify the Portuguese as the next manager at Old Trafford.
And in an official statement, Sporting have notified the Portuguese financial regulator, with the club listed on the stock market, of United’s position as negotiations continue.
The Portuguese club said: “Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Rúben Amorim and paying his €10 million release clause.”
Amorim could now be in place by the time United face Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League match.
Amorim could be appointed by this weekend's Premier League match against Chelsea
Man United in talks to make Ruben Amorim new manager to replace Erik ten Hag
Manchester United are in talks to try and appoint Ruben Amorim, with the Sporting CP head coach now understood to be considering the opportunity. The Old Trafford hierarchy have put the 39-year-old top of their list, having not considered him during the summer. They are also willing to negotiate with the Portuguese club about a release fee.
United are seeking to impress on Amorim the opportunity that the job presents, in what would almost serve as a clean slate. With interest having grown since the start of the season, Amorim is known to have been reluctant to leave Sporting mid-season. The Portuguese has restored the club to glory, and already has them clear at the top of the table in what would be a third title, after 2020-21 and 2023-24.
The Portuguese coach was thought to not want to switch mid-season but may now be persuaded
Gary Neville reacts to Man Utd sacking Erik ten Hag and the moment he knew it was all over
Gary Neville insists the beginning of the end for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United came after the humbling defeat to Tottenham last month.
The Dutch coach was sacked on Monday with the Red Devils languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table following a damaging defeat at West Ham.
And Neville has claimed the decision may have been ultimately made after the 3-0 loss to Spurs at Old Trafford.
The Sky Sports pundit and former Red Devils captain admits the results were 'unacceptable' despite the club backing Ten Hag under the new Ineos regime this summer
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posts mysterious tweet after Erik ten Hag sacked
The former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted a mysterious tweet on X – just hours after Erik ten Hag was sacked by the Old Trafford hierarchy.
De Gea left United in 2023 after contract talks with the club broke down. Erik ten Hag had made clear he planned to sign a goalkeeper who specialised with the ball at his feet, and United brought in Andre Onana that summer.
Now Ten Hag has himself departed after being sacked by the Ineos hierarchy following the weekend’s 2-1 defeat by West Ham United.
De Gea posted a single emoji with no words soon after United dismissed his former manager
Even in glory, Erik ten Hag showed why Manchester United had to sack him
It says much about Manchester United’s decision on Monday to sack Erik ten Hag, as well as the club’s long-term indecision, that even the Dutch coach’s great victory offered reasons to make a change. In the days before May’s FA Cup final, the Dutch coach was insistent on going “toe to toe” with Manchester City. It was only after hours of internal debate, led by Darren Fletcher, that Ten Hag relented. He had to be told to go with different tactics.
United still persisted with the manager, even though the decision to make a change had largely been settled on before that final. That stance was revealed with how they essentially interviewed Ten Hag for his own job over the weeks after, in a first big move by the new Ineos football leadership. It immediately undermined another season. United’s multi-headed hierarchy couldn’t ultimately settle on the right replacement, which remains a problem. That, allied with initial fan emotion, was the only reason that the decision was delayed until now.
The Dutch coach has been dismissed just five months after guiding the Red Devils to FA Cup glory, yet there were signs he was not the right man to lead the new project under Ineos
Manchester United settle on ‘unanimous’ Erik ten Hag decision due to two clear reasons
Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag and put Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge after deciding there was no excuse for their current underachievement.
In a unanimous decision by the club’s new hierarchy, the Independent understands, United decided neither results nor performances were good enough to give them reasons to persist with Ten Hag.
United had triggered a one-year contract extension for the Dutchman – though only after speaking to a host of other managers – and in September, new chief executive Omar Berrada said they were “fully backing him” while sporting director Dan Ashworth also gave Ten Hag his support.
Ten Hag has been dismissed with the Red Devils languishing down in 14th and Ruud van Nistelrooy put in charge on an interim basis
The Manchester United failing that proved the death of Erik ten Hag
There was a time when Manchester United came to West Ham, Wayne Rooney took aim from 57 yards and scored. Many a comparison with the past can damn this United side but, a decade on, Diogo Dalot came to West Ham, took aim at an unguarded goal from eight yards and missed. Whether it was excruciating or merely amusing depends on your perspective, but it was costly, summing up Manchester United’s self-destructive streak.
They contrived to lose a game in which they had been absurdly, astonishingly dominant before the break. Dalot was the worst offender but not the only one. “I collected six or seven 100 percent chances we should have scored,” said Erik Ten Hag. “But in football the best team does not always win.” And United’s finest half of the season still led to a fourth defeat.
West Ham 2-1 Man Utd: Ten Hag's men fail to capitalise in front of goal as Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen secured the points for the hosts
Ruben Amorim says ‘nothing has been decided’ amid interest from Manchester United
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has addressed the reports linking him with the vacant managerial role at Manchester United and says ‘nothing has been decided’.
He spoke to the media following his team’s 3-1 victory over Nacional in the Portuguese league cup on Tuesday evening but refused to confirm whether he will be the man to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
“Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.” said the 39-year-old when asked if he had overseen a Sporting match for the final time.
The 39-year-old spoke after Sporting CP's victory in the Portuguese league cup
Neville reacts to Erik ten Hag sacking
After Erik ten Hag’s sacking on Monday, Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “The big shock for me is how bad they’ve been with the new signings that have come in.
“I felt as though they would have enough to be able to get a decent level of performance together after a smoother transfer window, and that Erik ten Hag would get a level of stability.
“The fact that they are 14th is unacceptable. You can’t be in 14th after nine or 10 games with the level of spend that’s occurred without being under significant pressure – and that’s what’s happened.
“I was hoping it would end differently. I think Manchester United fans were hoping that the manager would continue to keep his job and the faith shown in him in the summer would pay off. But it’s not been the case.”
Ruben Amorim provides update to Manchester United links
Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is being heavily linked with a mid-season move to Manchester United after the Red Devils sacked former boss Erik ten Hag on Monday.
Sporting defeated Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday evening and Amorim issued a brief statement on the United situation after the game.
He said: “Nothing is decided yet… I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.”
Negotiations between the two clubs continue over a compensation package should Amorim depart.
