Ralf Rangnick granted work permit to start as Manchester United interim manager
Rangnick set to commence work after Thursday’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal
Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to begin working as Manchester United’s new interim manager.
The 63-year-old’s appointment as the temporary successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed on Monday subject to visa requirements.
As part of post-Brexit immigration regulations, Rangnick had to apply for and receive a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) before taking over at Old Trafford.
With all paperwork now complete, Rangnick is free to start work having signed a six-month contract until the end of the season, with a two-year consultancy role to follow.
Rangnick will attend United’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night though it is understood he will not have an input on team selection or tactics.
Michael Carrick will continue in his caretaker role for the Arsenal game before handing the reins over to Rangnick. The former Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig manager’s first game in charge is set to be the visit of Crystal Palace this Sunday.
Rangnick toured Old Trafford on Wednesday to view the facilities and meet club staff.
Carrick will stay on as part of the staff during Rangnick’s spell, as will fellow Solskjaer assistants Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies