Manchester United Supporters Trust react to Jim Ratcliffe interest amid optimism of Glazers sale

As revealed by The Independent, belief is growing that the Glazer family could finally sell the club

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Thursday 18 August 2022 10:20
Comments
<p>Manchester United fans are planning to protest against the Glazers' ownership ahead of next Monday's match against Liverpool</p>

Manchester United fans are planning to protest against the Glazers’ ownership ahead of next Monday’s match against Liverpool

(Getty Images)

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have insisted that any change in ownership of the club must be "the right change" amid growing optimism that the Glazer family could sell.

As The Independent exclusively revealed on Wednesday, at least three consortiums are weighing up whether to submit formal bids for United in the belief that the Glazers would be wlling to sell the club at a price of €6bn.

A spokesperson for billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of chemical company Ineos and Britain's richest man, confirmed his interest in buying a minority stake in the club, with a view towards taking full control.

United have refused to comment on the speculation surrounding the club's ownership, but the supporters' trust have now stressed that any new owners must be committed to the "best traditions of the club".

“Speculation is mounting about a potential change of ownership or new investors at Manchester United. Whilst supporters have called for change, of course this has to be the right change," a MUST statement said.

“Any prospective new owner or investor has to be committed to the culture, ethos and best traditions of the club. They have to be willing to invest to restore United to former glories, and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side and the stadium.

“Finally any new ownership structure must embed supporters, including a degree of fan share ownership, in their operating model. These are the criteria supporters will judge any bid on. We are open to dialogue with any bidder, and look forward to any such discussions.”

The Glazer family's ownership has come into the spotlight once again after a miserable start to the season on-the-pitch, with new manager Erik ten Hag losing both of his first games in charge to leave United bottom of the Premier League table.

A summer of frustration in the transfer market, which looks set to conclude in a frantic search for reinforcements, has further angered supporters, with a wider context of five years without a trophy and club debts of nearly £600m.

United supporters are set to hold a protest outside Old Trafford before Monday's Premier League meeting with historic rivals Liverpool.

