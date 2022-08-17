Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms interest in buying Manchester United
Ratcliffe’s statement follows reports that the Glazers are considering selling a stake in the club
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his interest in buying Manchester United if the Glazers are willing to listen to offers for the club.
A spokesperson for the Ineos owner told The Times that the billionaire is a “potential buyer” if a minority stake in the club is up for sale.
The Independent reported earlier on Wednesday of the growing belief that the Manchester United owners the Glazers would sell the club for $6bn, with at least three consortiums considering making a formal bid.
The Times reported that Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in the Premier League side’s ownership with a view to taking full control of the club.
“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership,” added the spokesperson for Ratcliffe, who has previously made his interest in United publicly known.
“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”
Manchester United did not comment when asked by The Independent earlier on Wednesday whether the club is for sale.
Meanwhile, the growing belief that the Glazers would listen to offers has seen the club’s share price rise sharply on the US stock exchange.
Ratcliffe is a Manchester United supporter and although Ineos made a late attempt to buy Chelsea, The Independent has reported that his bid was interpreted as a message to the Glazers.
