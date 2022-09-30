Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United rather than waiting for City

Pep Guardiola suggested in April that Ten Hag could have become his successor

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Friday 30 September 2022 14:31
Comments
<p>Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag</p>

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United, despite Pep Guardiola’s belief that he could have been an ideal successor to him at Manchester City.

Ten Hag worked under Guardiola during his time in charge of Bayern Munich II, learning from the future City manager at an early stage of his own coaching career.

The pair know each other's game well and upon Ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Guardiola suggested that had he not joined United, he could one day replace him at the Etihad.

"There are a lot that could be here - and I think he could be one of the ones. For the way he approach the game, definitely," the City manager said.

Ten Hag appreciated his former colleague's comments but insisted that he does not regret choosing United.

Recommended

"It's a nice compliment, first, but I'm 100 per cent convinced I choose Man United with everything in it and I didn't regret it for one second," Ten Hag insisted.

Ten Hag added that Guardiola had an influence on the early part of his career but that he has made sure to stay true to his own principles.

"First of all, it's most important no person is the same, so I have to stick by myself. Then I learn a lot from many human beings in football, especially from top coaches.

"And I admire Pep Guardiola a lot because he's not only successful, he's doing it in a certain way that really attracts people to football and that is a reward."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in