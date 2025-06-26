Man United pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face one of the most important pre-season periods in their recent history this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to turn things around at Old Trafford.

United finished 15th in a dismal season after the Portuguese arrived in November, with the Europa League final loss to Tottenham condemning them to one of their worst seasons in living memory.

And the club are heading to the USA for friendlies against Premier League opposition this summer as Amorim as he tries to get his side to adapt to his preferred formation, with the Red Devils also expected to be active in the summer transfer window as they try to help their manager.

With the Premier League fixture release throwing together matches against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in the first five games of next season, pre-season preparations could be vital if Amorim wants to remain in good stead with fans and the club hierarchy early on.

Here’s everything you need to know about United’s pre-season fixtures.

When does Manchester United’s pre-season begin?

In theory, United’s pre-season began just a few days after the end of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with the squad jetting off to Asia to play two friendlies just two days after the final game of the season at home to Aston Villa.

However, after a rest period of around one month, United will travel to Stockholm for their opening friendly of the summer, against Leeds on 9 July.

Shortly after, the squad will travel to the USA before the opening match of their Premier League Summer Series eight days later, with that match taking place against West Ham in New Jersey on 27 July.

United are in America for a little over a week, with matches against Bournemouth and Everton in Chicago and Atlanta before they head back to the UK.

And the final pre-season friendly of the summer takes place at Old Trafford on 9 August – just eight days before the opening Premier League game of the season against Arsenal.

Man Utd pre-season fixtures

All kick-off times BST

July 19: Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, kick-off 2pm

July 27: West Ham - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 12am (Premier League Summer Series)

July 31: Bournemouth - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 2.30am (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: Everton - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 10pm (Premier League Summer Series)

August 9: Fiorentina - Old Trafford, kick-off 12.45pm

Man Utd pre-season results

May 28: Asean All Stars 1-0 Man Utd

May 30: Hong Kong 1-3 Man Utd

