Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Manchester United vs PSG on TV? How to watch Mary Earps’s return to Old Trafford in Women’s Champions League

Everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League clash

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 12 November 2025 07:10 GMT
Comments
Mary Earps will be back in action for the first time since the publication of her autobiography made headlines
Mary Earps will be back in action for the first time since the publication of her autobiography made headlines (Getty Images)

Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, in Mary Earps’ first match since the controversial release of her autobiography.

The former England No 1, who retired little over a month before the team’s defence of their Euros title this summer, released her book All In earlier this month.

Its publication sparked debate and backlash across the sport for its revelations about her falling-out with her successor as the Lionesses’ first-choice keeper, Hannah Hampton, as well as manager Sarina Wiegman.

While Earps retired from international football she remains in the game, having left Manchester United on the expiry of her contract last summer to move to PSG, with this reunion with her former side likely to be even more dramatic given the response to her book.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Manchester United vs PSG?

Manchester United play PSG at Old Trafford in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday 12 November, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch coverage of the game live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Subscribers can also watch the fixture live on Disney+.

Team news

The hosts are expected to be without Millie Turner and Celin Bizet due to injury, while Dominique Janssen is suspended for the clash after being sent off against Atletico Madrid last time out.

PSG are also dealing with injury problems with Paulina Dudek and Jade Le Guilly both out. Earps’ inclusion on the team-sheet will be expected as she returns to Leigh Sports Village.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Tullis-Joyce, Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa, Toone, Malard, Terland, Rolfö

PSG XI: Earps, De Almeida, Mbock, Samoura, Carmona, Ajibade, Echegini, Karchaoui, Diakité, Elimbi Gilbert, Kanjinga

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in