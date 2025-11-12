Is Manchester United vs PSG on TV? How to watch Mary Earps’s return to Old Trafford in Women’s Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, in Mary Earps’ first match since the controversial release of her autobiography.

The former England No 1, who retired little over a month before the team’s defence of their Euros title this summer, released her book All In earlier this month.

Its publication sparked debate and backlash across the sport for its revelations about her falling-out with her successor as the Lionesses’ first-choice keeper, Hannah Hampton, as well as manager Sarina Wiegman.

While Earps retired from international football she remains in the game, having left Manchester United on the expiry of her contract last summer to move to PSG, with this reunion with her former side likely to be even more dramatic given the response to her book.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs PSG?

Manchester United play PSG at Old Trafford in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday 12 November, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch coverage of the game live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Subscribers can also watch the fixture live on Disney+.

Team news

The hosts are expected to be without Millie Turner and Celin Bizet due to injury, while Dominique Janssen is suspended for the clash after being sent off against Atletico Madrid last time out.

PSG are also dealing with injury problems with Paulina Dudek and Jade Le Guilly both out. Earps’ inclusion on the team-sheet will be expected as she returns to Leigh Sports Village.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Tullis-Joyce, Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa, Toone, Malard, Terland, Rolfö

PSG XI: Earps, De Almeida, Mbock, Samoura, Carmona, Ajibade, Echegini, Karchaoui, Diakité, Elimbi Gilbert, Kanjinga