Is Manchester United vs PSG on TV? How to watch Mary Earps’s return to Old Trafford in Women’s Champions League
Everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League clash
Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, in Mary Earps’ first match since the controversial release of her autobiography.
The former England No 1, who retired little over a month before the team’s defence of their Euros title this summer, released her book All In earlier this month.
Its publication sparked debate and backlash across the sport for its revelations about her falling-out with her successor as the Lionesses’ first-choice keeper, Hannah Hampton, as well as manager Sarina Wiegman.
While Earps retired from international football she remains in the game, having left Manchester United on the expiry of her contract last summer to move to PSG, with this reunion with her former side likely to be even more dramatic given the response to her book.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United vs PSG?
Manchester United play PSG at Old Trafford in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday 12 November, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch coverage of the game live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Subscribers can also watch the fixture live on Disney+.
Team news
The hosts are expected to be without Millie Turner and Celin Bizet due to injury, while Dominique Janssen is suspended for the clash after being sent off against Atletico Madrid last time out.
PSG are also dealing with injury problems with Paulina Dudek and Jade Le Guilly both out. Earps’ inclusion on the team-sheet will be expected as she returns to Leigh Sports Village.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Tullis-Joyce, Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa, Toone, Malard, Terland, Rolfö
PSG XI: Earps, De Almeida, Mbock, Samoura, Carmona, Ajibade, Echegini, Karchaoui, Diakité, Elimbi Gilbert, Kanjinga
