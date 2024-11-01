Manchester United news LIVE: Ruben Amorim officially announced as new manager with club statement
Man Utd confirm the hiring of Erik ten Hag’s replacement - but he won’t make the move to Old Trafford immediately
Ruben Amorim has finally been announced as Manchester United’s next manager, after intense negotiations to hire the Sporting Lisbon coach.
United quickly agreed a deal to pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause soon after sacking Erik ten Hag, but the move was delayed by talks over Amorim’s 30-day notice period with the Portuguese champions and agreeing terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.
The 39-year-old will remain at Sporting until the international break, with the Portuguese club adamant their head coach sees out his notice period - which means he will face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.
“Manchester United are delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” a statement said.
“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.”
Follow all the latest news and updates below as United officially announce their new manager:
Ruben Amorim has been appointed Manchester United head coach and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford.
United, who will have a club option to extend Amorim’s contract by a further year until 2028, believe they have appointed the most exciting young manager in Europe.
It seems somewhat foolish to suggest there is more to come from the player who has created more chances than anyone else in the Premier League since he arrived on our shores.
But since the start of the season, Bruno Fernandes has looked every inch a weary captain, having carried his underperforming troops from all too many battlefields.
Two years of Erik ten Hag’s limited tactical acumen and inability to instil any form of stylistic identity had taken its toll on the only signing from the post-Ferguson era who can look himself in the mirror and say he justifies his price tag.
Amorim appointed during international break
Ruben Amorim will take charge of Manchester United on 11 November and will have time to assess his squad before he takes charge of his first match.
There are 13 days between his first day and his first game which will be away to Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday 24 November.
Can he instill a style of play in the team in such a short time frame? Maybe.
Manchester United upcoming fixtures
Under Ruud van Nistelrooy
Sunday 3 November: vs Chelsea (H), Premier League
Thursday 7 November: vs PAOK (H), Europa League
Sunday 10 November: vs Leicester (H), Premier League
Under Ruben Amorim
Sunday 24 November: vs Ipswich (A), Premier League
Thursday 28 November: vs Bodo/Glimt (H), Europa League
Sunday 1 December: vs Everton (H), Premier League
Wednesday 4 December: vs Arsenal (A), Premier League
Saturday 7 December: vs Nottingham Forest (H), Premier League
Ruben Amorim has been announced as Manchester United’s new manager but his first game in charge will not come until mid-November.
The 39-year-old will remain at Sporting Lisbon until the international break with the Portuguese club adamant their head coach sees out his notice period.
Amorim’s first match in charge will therefore be an away trip to Ipswich Town on November 24, which will be quickly followed by home games against Bodo/Glimt and Everton.
United pay more for swift exit
Manchester United wanted to appoint Ruben Amorim quickly following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag on Monday. A week is a long time in football and Sporting CP’s head coach will be the new man in the dugout at Old Trafford.
Negotiations took place quickly with United triggering Ruben Amorim’s release clause but there were issues over a notice period.
In Portugal, Amorim had to give a 30-day notice period to leave his role but Sporting agreed to cut that short for an extra €1m (£840,000) on top of his €10m (£8.4m) exit clause.
United paid up to get their man.
Will Van Nistelrooy stay?
Ruud van Nistelrooy has stressed that he wants to remain at Manchester United in his role as assistant manager when Ruben Amorim takes over at Old Trafford.
The Dutchman has a two-year contract with the club but the current interim manager admits that he will need a discussion with the new boss to see if that is an agreeable arrangement.
It was at the start of the October international window, around the time Manchester United’s hierarchy held a now infamous seven-hour meeting deliberating on the future of Erik ten Hag, that the club first approached Ruben Amorim. The initial response wasn’t effusive, which is one reason Ten Hag remained in a job that bit longer than he might have. Although many in football expected the situation to continue interminably, this time there was a difference. United, in the words of one senior football figure, were going to “start acting like a big club”.
Amorim had been open to the move but was reluctant to leave Sporting mid-season. In the way that often happens in such situations, however, the sense of opportunity was persistently playing on his mind. United similarly felt there was a chance for a statement. Liverpool got close to Amorim last season. Manchester City were thought to be considering the 39-year-old as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, although it was conspicuous how keen figures within the champions were to point out there was no active interest. Major clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been monitoring him. United saw this was a rare chance to get “the next big thing”. They went back in strong, and Amorim was open to it. He realised how much he wanted the job.
Manchester United have finally confirmed the appointment of Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim as the new manager at Old Trafford.
United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday following a dismal start to the season, and immediately opened talks with the 39-year-old Amorim about replacing the Dutchman. The club were willing to pay a €10m release clause to sign their top target before encountering issues over further compensation to acquire Amorim’s assistant coaches, leading the appointment to drag out all week.
When will we hear from Amorim?
Ruben Amorim spoke to the media yesterday and gave assurances that he will discuss all things Manchester United following Sporting CP’s league match against Estrela this evening.
Amorim will be in the dugout for Sporting’s next three games, including against Manchester City next week, before joining up with United on the 11th of November.
Sporting’s match with Estrela kicks off at 8.15pm GMT tonight.
