Ruben Amorim has finally been announced as Manchester United’s next manager, after intense negotiations to hire the Sporting Lisbon coach.

United quickly agreed a deal to pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause soon after sacking Erik ten Hag, but the move was delayed by talks over Amorim’s 30-day notice period with the Portuguese champions and agreeing terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old will remain at Sporting until the international break, with the Portuguese club adamant their head coach sees out his notice period - which means he will face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Manchester United are delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” a statement said.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.”

Follow all the latest news and updates below as United officially announce their new manager: