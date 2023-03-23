✕ Close British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe officially enters race to buy Manchester United from Glazers

Neither of the two leading bids for Manchester United, fronted by the Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, submitted their improved offers for the club by Wednesday’s deadline, The Independent understands.

Both parties had until 9pm to submit their offers but have instead asked for an extension, which they were granted. It is understood both groups will submit their second, improved bids on Thursday, with the offers for the club expected to be more than £5bn.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS group and the bid fronted by Sheikh Jassim were expected to submit their offers in advance of the deadline, but in a dramatic twist it emerged the Raine group received neither offer. An extension to the process has been granted, however, and both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both intend to meet the new deadline.

The Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005 and saddled the club with debt, want around £6bn, which would be a record fee for a football club.