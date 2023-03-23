Jump to content

1679562661

Man Utd takeover – news: Bidders granted extension after last-minute plea

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim are the frontrunners in takeover from the Glazer family

Michael Jones
Thursday 23 March 2023 09:11
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe officially enters race to buy Manchester United from Glazers

Neither of the two leading bids for Manchester United, fronted by the Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, submitted their improved offers for the club by Wednesday’s deadline, The Independent understands.

Both parties had until 9pm to submit their offers but have instead asked for an extension, which they were granted. It is understood both groups will submit their second, improved bids on Thursday, with the offers for the club expected to be more than £5bn.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS group and the bid fronted by Sheikh Jassim were expected to submit their offers in advance of the deadline, but in a dramatic twist it emerged the Raine group received neither offer. An extension to the process has been granted, however, and both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both intend to meet the new deadline.

The Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005 and saddled the club with debt, want around £6bn, which would be a record fee for a football club.Follow all the latest updates on the takeover below:

1679562661

Manchester United takeover: What next?

Bids will be handled by the Raine group, but it is understood the Glazer family are split over whether they want to sell the club or retain minority ownership.

While the Qatar and INEOS bids should be on the table after today’s extended deadline, a third option would be raising funds through minority investors for renewed investment into the club.

The Glazers would want a record £6bn for the club if they decide to sell - a fee The Independent understands the Qatar group are prepared to match.

INEOS have the funds to compete with the Qatar bid but it has been reported Ratcliffe has held concerns over the price rising too high.

Luke Baker23 March 2023 09:11
1679560799

Manchester United takeover

According to reports from last night, there were up to eight bids submitted by Wednesday’s initial 9pm deadline but not, apparently, the Qatari or INEOS offers.

No one saw last night’s dramatic developments coming, though, and there are set to be plenty more today and in the coming days.

Luke Baker23 March 2023 08:39
1679560326

Manchester United takeover: Deadline for bids extended

There was a late twist in the Manchester United takeover saga last night! The Independent now understands that neither of the two leading bids for Manchester United, fronted by the Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, submitted their improved offers for the club by Wednesday’s deadline.

Both parties had until 9pm to submit their offers but have instead asked for an extension to the deadline. It is understood both groups will submit their second, improved bids on Thursday, with the offers for the club expected to be more than £5bn in what is a crucial stage of the takeover process.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS group and the bid front by Sheikh Jassim were expected to submit their offers in advance of the deadline, but in a dramatic twist that surprised even those close to the process, it emerged the Raine group received neither offer. An extension to the process has been granted, however.

Leading Manchester United bidders granted deadline extension

Both Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been granted extensions following the 9pm deadline on Wednesday night

Luke Baker23 March 2023 08:32

