Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Manchester United have rarely found relief in a five-game winless run but, for the second time in four days, there was some respite for the beleaguered Erik ten Hag. For the first time in a while, too, there was evidence he could construct a game plan and his players could execute it.

If a stalemate was a damage-limitation exercise, it may help spare Ten Hag the ultimate punishment of the sack. The watching Sir Jim Ratcliffe might be inclined to grant him a stay of execution. Ten Hag can argue that four of those five winless games, sandwiching the trauma against Tottenham, have finished level.

It wasn’t a thriller at the Villa but it provided the antidote to the chaotic 3-3 in Porto. United can claim they succeeded where Bayern Munich failed, taking a point at Villa Park this week. If Ten Hag’s team were underdogs, they played like it, too. But they did so with a determination and an organisation that suggested they have not given up on him. There can be a strangeness to some of Ten Hag’s selections, but this was a day when he felt justified: Jonny Evans, an unexpected inclusion, delivered a man-of-the-match display.

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers sees his shot blocked by Jonny Evans ( Getty )

open image in gallery Ross Barkley is watched by Bruno Fernandes ( Getty )

Evans is the throwback, the remnant of more successful days. United’s vocal travelling support did not turn on Ten Hag, instead running through their songbook celebrating past favourites, many of them Evans’ former teammates.

Meanwhile, the class of 2024 limp into the international break 14th in the table but, given the context, after arguably their best result of the season. Even if Villa Park has tended to be a home-from-home for United, while they did a double over Unai Emery’s team last season, it felt a point gained for Ten Hag.

And yet it was notable how uncharacteristic his tactics were. Compared to some of the craziness of the Ten Hag reign, there was an air of competence. United defended in something resembling a conventional 4-4-2 shape. There was no high defensive line – not with ageing, slow centre-backs paired – but there was pragmatism and patience. Christian Eriksen collected a third-minute caution but showed common sense thereafter. “We had a very good organisation and togetherness,” said Ten Hag. “There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.” United may never be a quiet club but there was more calmness on display.

open image in gallery Erik ten Hag instructs Marcus Rashford on the touchline ( Getty )

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho is challenged by Lucas Digne ( Getty )

The teamsheet had been an indictment, an admission of failure. The bench cost the best part of £350m; seven of them were Ten Hag signings. It included Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, both dropped as Ten Hag reverted to the Leicester City nostalgic double act of Harry Maguire and Evans. Maguire had to hobble off at half-time, with Noussair Mazraoui also departing in the latest reshuffle at the back, but Evans held a makeshift defence together.

After conceding three apiece to Tottenham and Porto, they limited Villa to one shot on target, with Andre Onana saving Youri Tielemans’ shot when United left the Belgian unmarked. Shortly after, Ollie Watkins’ dipping effort just cleared the bar. Morgan Rogers, who exuded a menace whenever he ran at United, had thudded an early shot into the advertising hoardings. Diogo Dalot made a vital block to turn Jaden Philogene’s injury-time shot wide. “We almost didn’t concede a chance,” said Ten Hag. Even Jhon Duran, the resident super-sub and scourge of Bayern Munich could not forge a breakthrough. For once, his was a quiet cameo.

And the physical and emotional energy required to beat Bayern took a toll. Villa lacked the same sharpness, the same intensity. They lost Amadou Onana during the week and Ezri Konsa in the opening minutes. It was an illustration for them of the difficulties of competing on multiple fronts.

open image in gallery Ten Hag and Unai Emery watch the tight match play out ( Mike Egerton/PA )

Meanwhile, United had to sacrifice their most dangerous attacker. This time, unlike in Porto, Ten Hag should be spared criticism for substituting Marcus Rashford. He had troubled Matty Cash and twice been denied by Emi Martinez after unleashing a couple of shots when he cut in from the left. But the Villa Park faithful called for Rashford to collect his second caution when he tripped Leon Bailey, a couple of minutes after being booked. When referee Rob Jones did not act, Ten Hag duly did. “If it was another foul probably he would be sent off,” the Dutchman reflected. “We can’t take another risk.”

Meanwhile, for the first time in three games, Bruno Fernandes completed the match without being shown a red card, unfortunate or otherwise. There was no redemptive moment, though. Martinez, carrying on where he left off in his display of defiance against Bayern, did wonderfully to claw away Fernandes’s free kick.

It was a rare moment of excitement. United aspire to be more attacking, more ambitious, but the circumstances meant the first objective was to avoid humiliation. Job done, but in the bigger picture, Ten Hag surely needs to do more to stay in a job.