Erik ten Hag hints at further January transfer business for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has said he is looking to bolster Manchester United’s squad further before the end of the transfer window.

United’s budget is limited after they overspent in the summer and Ten Hag’s first January arrival was striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Championship club Burnley.

But the Dutchman has revealed he is trying to find a way to bring in other players. He said: “As Manchester United you always have to look for solutions and always you have to look for better and that is what we will do. We will be doing our research and if there are opportunities we have to go for it.”

Jadon Sancho has returned to full training with United as Ten Hag considers whether Sunday’s game with league leaders Arsenal is the right time to give him a first appearance since October.

The England winger was absent for what Ten Hag deemed a mental and physical issue and when he came back to Carrington, it was initially to train alone.

But Ten Hag said: “He is making the next step and because it is true Tuesday was the first time in the team training but I think training was a final training before a game so we will extend that in the coming days and weeks and then go step by step.”

United will be missing the suspended Casemiro at the Emirates Stadium but Ten Hag noted: “We beat last time Arsenal without Casemiro so we have an idea how to do it.”

They have inflicted Arsenal’s only league defeat and Ten Hag challenged his side to do a double over Mikel Arteta’s team.

He added: “It is obvious they are in a really good run and I think they deserve the position where they are now. It is a really good structure and how they play is with a really good mentality and winning attitude in the team. That’s why they are top of the list. They are in a great run but it is up to us to beat that run. We will do everything to do that.

“At the moment we played them when we could already see that the manager and the coaching staff was for a long time already working on the team and you see a really good structures in the team. I think they have even improved during the first half of the season and there is a really good spirit in the team as well so we know what to do.

“We have to be really good and need a really good performance but if we do we have a good chance also to get out of that performance a good result.”