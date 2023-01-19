Man United v Crystal Palace: Erik Ten Hag ‘disappointed’ with conceded goal

Erik Ten Hag says he is "disappointed" with the conceded goal that saw Manchester United draw with Crystal Palace.

He stood by his decision to start Casemiro despite the midfielder picking up a one-match ban with his fifth yellow card.

The Brazilian will now miss the match against Arsenal on Sunday, 22 January, in what could be a key contest for both sides.

The football manager said Michael Olise's last-minute goal at Selhurst was "one unlucky moment."

