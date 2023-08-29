Jump to content

Man United identify £5m transfer option to cover Luke Shaw’s injury

Lyon left-back is an option but Erik ten Hag still wants a new midfielder too

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 29 August 2023 12:02
Manchester United are in talks with Lyon about a permanent move for Argentina World Cup winner Nicolas Tagliafico.

While the French Ligue 1 club want €6m (£5.15m) plus bonuses, there is still some way to go in any deal, as United would prefer a loan for a position they didn't anticipate having to sign for until Luke Shaw's injury.

The Old Trafford hierarchy could prefer to save any money for a midfielder signing, which is the main priority in the remaining days. Talks are ongoing with Lyon, though, as the player himself wants to move.

Ajax wanted the 30-year-old wanted to return to Amsterdam but he did not want to return and United now offer an alternative option.

United spent over £150m this summer on Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, but their start to the season has remained unconvincing despite wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Defeat to Spurs saw Erik ten Hag criticise his side’s approach.

The Red Devils face last season’s runners-up Arsenal at the weekend in their next match, before hosting Brighton after the international break.

