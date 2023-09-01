Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have signed Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

The 25-year-old joins as a replacement for Dean Henderson, who completed a £20m move to Crystal Palace on Thursday, and could be the first of three deadline-day acquisitions for United.

Bayindir, who has been Fenerbahce’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past four seasons, is Erik ten Hag’s second goalkeeping signing of the summer, after Andre Onana, and, along with Tom Heaton, will provide back up to the Cameroonian.

Bayindir has signed a four-year contract, with United having the option to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

He said: “It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club. I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon.”

United director football John Murtough added: “Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers. Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond.”

United are also targeting a left-back, likely to be Sergio Reguilon after he concluded a medical last night, and a midfielder before the transfer window closes.