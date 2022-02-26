Manchester United vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates as the hosts look to keep up momentum in the top-four race
Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford this afternoon as the home team look to keep up momentum in the top-four race.
United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, having seen off Leeds 4-2 in their last outing in the competition. Ralf Rangnick’s side followed that victory with a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, thus giving themselves a decent chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It was Anthony Elanga who equalised for United in the Spanish capital, striking in the 80th minute – five minutes after coming off the bench.
The Red Devils entered this gameweek in fourth place in the top flight, though Arsenal are just one point behind in fifth and have two games in hand. Watford, meanwhile, came into this round of fixtures in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-1 midweek thrashing by Crystal Palace marking the latest disappointing result in a long run of them, although recently-appointed head coach Roy Hodgson did oversee a win against Aston Villa last week. Hornets fans will hope for an upset win against United here to increase the chances of an unlikely escape from the relegation zone as the season edges towards its conclusion. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Watford below, after the conclusion of Leeds vs Spurs:
Full-time: Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham
90+3 mins: Leeds keep the ball alive after it comes into the box. It falls to Rodrigo who shoots on the turn. Eric Dier gets a half-block in to take the pace away from the shot and it loops safely to Hugo Lloris.
The final whistle goes and Tottenham have the points. It was a good performance from Spurs, led by Harry Kane once again. Both sides created chances but the difference came down to how clinical Spurs were in front of goal.
Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham
90 mins: Off the post! It’s a fine free kick from Raphinha who curls it around the wall and whacks his shot straight into the right hand post where it bounces clear.
Three minutes of added time to play.
Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham
88 mins: Dane Scarlett gets a run out for Spurs as he replaces Son Heung-min for the final few minutes of the game. Leeds have a free kick right on the tip of the ‘D’. Raphinha is going to take it.
GOAL! Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham (Son, 85’)⚽️
85 mins: Son doesn’t miss his chance. Hojbjerg wins the ball in a challenge with Forshaw and gives it to Kane who has dropped deep again to receive it. As soon as Kane collects the ball Son makes his run in behind knowing that Kane’s aerial pass will drop perfectly for him. It does and Son carries the ball into the right side of the area and guides it coolly to the right side of Meslier to give Tottenham a fourth.
Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham
84 mins: Save! Emerson Royal has the opportunity to run up the scoreline for Tottenham as he makes a run into the area and is perfectly found by Kane who nutmegs Koch with his pass into the box. Royal attempts to shift the ball around Meslier but the goalkeeper dives low and palms the ball away from the wingback.
Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham
81 mins: Chance! Leeds have wasted so many chances today. They break brilliantly after a pass down the right wing to Raphinha. He drives the ball up to the box before cutting inside and squaring the ball to Dan James. Rodrigo makes a run to the near post and draws away the centre-back leaving James space to take a touch and shoot but he guides his effort wide of the left-hand post. At the very least he has to hit the target!
Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham
78 mins: That’s a criminal miss from Dallas. He had a wide open goal and didn’t take the shot with his left foot, Leeds should have got one back.
Rodrigo fouls Harry Kane and picks up a yellow card before both managers make some changes. Jamie Shackleton is on for Junior Firpo in the Leeds change with Emerso Royal and Steven Bergwijn on in place of Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski for Spurs.
Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham
75 mins: Have has Stuart Dallas not scored?! Tottenham win a corner that gets cleared by Leeds who boot it long up the pitch sending Dallas flying forward on the counter attack. Hugo Lloris comes flying out to sweep the ball away but doesn’t get his pass around Dallas who blocks it and runs in behind the goalkeeper. He carries the ball into the box as Tottenham throw men back to defend. Dallas rolls the ball onto his right foot and shoots but he takes too long in possession and Ben Davies gets back to throw himself in front of the effort!
Man Utd vs Watford: Line-ups
Coming up at 3pm we’ll have the match action from Old Trafford as Manchester United take on Watford. Here’s a look at the two line-ups:
Man Utd XI:
Watford XI:
Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham
72 mins: Chance! Kane spins and slots another fine pass over to Doherty who evades a tackle from James and passes the ball out to Son on the right. Son waits for Doherty to make a run into the box before slotting it to the byline for him. He pulls it back into the middle of the area where Kulusevski is waiting. He hits a first time shot but can’t beat Stuart Dallas who jumps in front of the ball to make the block.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies