Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford this afternoon as the home team look to keep up momentum in the top-four race.

United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, having seen off Leeds 4-2 in their last outing in the competition. Ralf Rangnick’s side followed that victory with a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, thus giving themselves a decent chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It was Anthony Elanga who equalised for United in the Spanish capital, striking in the 80th minute – five minutes after coming off the bench.

The Red Devils entered this gameweek in fourth place in the top flight, though Arsenal are just one point behind in fifth and have two games in hand. Watford, meanwhile, came into this round of fixtures in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-1 midweek thrashing by Crystal Palace marking the latest disappointing result in a long run of them, although recently-appointed head coach Roy Hodgson did oversee a win against Aston Villa last week. Hornets fans will hope for an upset win against United here to increase the chances of an unlikely escape from the relegation zone as the season edges towards its conclusion. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Watford below, after the conclusion of Leeds vs Spurs: