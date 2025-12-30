The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Manchester United meet rock-bottom Wolves tonight looking to end the year with back-to-back Premier League wins.
Patrick Dorgu inspired a narrow Boxing Day win over Newcastle, with his wonderful volley proving the difference as the Red Devils went level on points with Chelsea.
United will now hope to build up a head of steam and string results together in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.
But while Rob Edwards’ relegation-destined Wolves side, who only boast two points this term, may seem like easy pickings for Ruben Amorim, he’ll need to make sure United aren’t caught cold by the league’s bottom club, who have given Liverpool and Arsenal a scare in recent weeks.
The Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Wolves kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 30 December at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Man United remain without skipper Bruno Fernandes while Mason Mount is a major doubt after being withdrawn at half-time on Friday. Dorgu may keep his spot on the right wing after impressing against Newcastle.
Wolves are short on centre-backs with Toti Gomes injured and Emmanuel Agbadou on Afcon duty, but their defensive options were bolstered by the return of Hugo Bueno at Anfield. Mateus Mane proved trouble for Liverpool’s back line so will be expected to keep his place.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko.
Wolves XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Strand Larsen.
