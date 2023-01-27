Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from FA Cup fourth round clash
The Premier League title rivals meet for the first time this season in an exciting FA Cup encounter
Manchester City and Arsenal meet for the first time this season in what will be an interesting preview for the Premier League title race as the two rivals go head-to-head in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.
The Gunners are five points ahead of City in the league, unbeaten in seven games across all competitions and are full of confidence following their late 3-2 victory over Manchester United last time out. The team’s focus now shifts to the FA Cup as manager Mikel Arteta attempts to defeat his old mentor Pep Guardiola. Before taking over at the Emirates Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant at City so tonight’s match is a case of seeing how well the apprentice has developed.
Manchester City are in good form. They demolished Chelsea 4-0 in the third round of this competition and have scored seven goals in their previous two league games – against Tottenham and Wolves respectively. Guardiola has also won his last five matches against Arsenal but his last defeat to Arteta came in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2020, when the Gunners went on to lift the cup. Will Arsenal replicate that feat this year as well?
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium as Man City face Arsenal in the FA Cup:
What is the early team news?
Stefan Ortega could deputise in goal for Manchester City, while Phil Foden is a doubt due to a foot injury. City should have a fully-fit squad elsewhere but it will be interesting to see how strong a team Pep Guardiola decides to go with.
Arsenal are still without Gabriel Jesus, who will be unable to face his former team due to injury.
Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also out. Takehiro Tomiyasi and new signing Leandro Trossard could start if Mikel Arteta decides to make changes.
How to watch Man City vs Arsenal
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 27th January at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm, as well as online on the ITV X platform.
Man City vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup clash between the top two teams in the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City.
This fourth round encounter is being played at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola coming up against his former assistant Mikel Arteta. Tonight’s match is set to be a preview for clashes to come as the teams have yet to face each other in the league this season.
Manchester City have won their last five matches against Arsenal in all competitions but they did slump to a 2-0 defeat in the 2020 FA Cup semi-finals - which is the last time Arsenal defeat Guardiola’s men.
Both managers are expected to name relatively strong line-ups for the game with a good blend of youth and experienced mixed in. As City are playing at home they are the favourites to progress but Arsenal could use this opportunity to measure themselves against the Premier League champions.
We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the evening so stick with us.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies