Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
City and Villa look to keep the pressure on at the top of the table as they clash at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City host Aston Villa in a midweek Premier League clash which is set to have huge consequences on the title race and the fight for the top four.
City, fresh off a goalless draw against the Gunners, come into the match hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool who are three points clear of the reigning champions. With second-placed Arsenal also in action this evening, Pep Guardiola’s team cannot afford to drop points though there is a chance they can finish the night top of the table if they perform exceptionally against Villa.
For their part, Villa are hoping to build off the back of a midlands derby victory over Wolves at the weekend and Unai Emery’s side are hoping to close out a phenomenally good season with a spot in next season’s Champions League. They are battling for fourth with Tottenham and know that they need to collect as many points as possible during the run-in including against teams as difficult to beat as City.
Guardiola’s side come into the game following consecutive draws against Liverpool and Arsenal so now may be the best, or worst, time to face them. How will this intriguing encounter play out?
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Pep Guardiola reveals truth behind on-pitch confrontation with Jack Grealish: ‘I do it for the cameras’
Pep Guardiola impishly suggested his “ego” was responsible for a confrontation with Jack Grealish following Manchester City’s goalless draw against Arsenal at the weekend.
City drawing a blank at home against one of their Premier League title rivals on Sunday left them a point behind Arsenal and three adrift of leaders Liverpool with nine games of the season left.
At the full-time whistle, Guardiola was filmed in an animated discussion in the middle of the pitch with Grealish, who was brought on just after the hour mark in a fruitless bid to break the deadlock.
While Guardiola patted Grealish on the head before walking away, the episode has drawn plenty of scrutiny, which the Spaniard playfully took aim at ahead of City’s clash with Aston Villa tonight.
Pep Guardiola reveals truth behind on-pitch confrontation with Jack Grealish
The Manchester City manager sarcastically said his ‘ego’ was responsible after he approached Grealish in the middle of the pitch at full-time
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Pep Guardiola labelled Erling Haaland the “best striker in the world” after the Manchester City frontman was likened to a League Two player by Roy Keane.
The former Manchester United captain made the observation in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports after Haaland drew a blank in City’s goalless draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
Keane concurred Haaland, top of the scoring charts after winning last season’s Golden Boot, is in a class of his own in front of goal but added his all-round game is “almost like a League Two player”.
Pep Guardiola hits back at Roy Keane’s criticism of ‘League Two’ Erling Haaland
Keane said Haaland’s all-round game is “almost like a League Two player” after Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester City host Aston Villa.
Following their 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the weekend Pep Guardiola’s champions know they cannot afford to drop points if they want to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the title race.
City are currently three behind the league leaders, who play tomorrow, and face a tricky task to defeat Unai Emery’s impressive Villa.
For their part, Villa are hoping to to cling on to fourth spot and will extend the gap over Spurs in fifth if they take any points away from the Etihad tonight. They must do so without Ollie Watkins though as the forward has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies