Manchester City host Aston Villa in a midweek Premier League clash which is set to have huge consequences on the title race and the fight for the top four.

City, fresh off a goalless draw against the Gunners, come into the match hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool who are three points clear of the reigning champions. With second-placed Arsenal also in action this evening, Pep Guardiola’s team cannot afford to drop points though there is a chance they can finish the night top of the table if they perform exceptionally against Villa.

For their part, Villa are hoping to build off the back of a midlands derby victory over Wolves at the weekend and Unai Emery’s side are hoping to close out a phenomenally good season with a spot in next season’s Champions League. They are battling for fourth with Tottenham and know that they need to collect as many points as possible during the run-in including against teams as difficult to beat as City.

Guardiola’s side come into the game following consecutive draws against Liverpool and Arsenal so now may be the best, or worst, time to face them. How will this intriguing encounter play out?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: