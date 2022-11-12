Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Man City look to move back to the top of the Premier League as they host Brentford
This round of fixtures will decide who finishes top of the Premier League table going into the World Cup break. Arsenal are the current league leaders but Manchester City can put the pressure on if they defeat Brentford in today’s early kick off. Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind the Gunners who take on Wolves later this evening.
City are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in October. Guardiola’s men came under pressure last weekend after Joao Cancelo’s red card saw them drop to 10-men against Fulham who then went on to cancel out Julian Alvarez’s opener from the penalty spot. Erling Haaland came on as a substitute and rescued City by converting a penalty in the 95th minute to give them a 2-1 victory.
Brentford meanwhile haven’t won in four league games and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup during the week by League Two side Gillingham in a penalty shootout. Since a 2-0 win over Brighton in October, the Bees have drawn three and suffered a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa in the league. Ivan Toney missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad, but he’ll be eager to impress on his return from suspension.
Follow the action as Man City host Brentford:
Brentford eyeing up top 10
If Brentford manage to take points away from Manchester City this afternoon it’ll be a fantastic outing for Thomas Frank’s side.
The Bees currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and a win today would move them into the top 10 ahead of the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.
It would also put them seven points clear of the relegation zone. Should other results fall their way Brentford could head into the World Cup inside the top 10 which would be a brilliant start after the first chunk of the season.
Can they shock Man City and earn a win at the Etihad?
Will Haaland start for City?
Not that I’m reading into things but does this Twitter post from the Manchester City account hint that Erling Haaland is fit and ready to go?
The prolific striker has been troubled by a fit injury and it is unclear whether he would play in this match. We’ll find out shortly when the team news drops.
Thomas Frank reacts to Ivan Toney’s England World Cup omission
Thomas Frank defended England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision-making despite Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s omission from the World Cup squad.
Toney has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, with many believing he had made enough of a case for selection.
But Toney’s name was not among the eight forwards named on Thursday, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and Leicester’s James Maddison made the 26-man squad headed to Qatar.
“I said (to Toney) these coaches, they don’t always take the best decisions, including myself,” Frank told a press conference.
Thomas Frank reacts to Ivan Toney’s England World Cup omission
Toney has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season
Guardiola on ‘special moment’ after beating Fulham
Manchester City’s last outing in the Premier League was a tense affair after Joao Cancelo get sent off against Fulham. The game was tied 1-1 heading into stoppage but a penalty for City saw Erling Haaland convert from the spot and give the 10-man side a last minute victory.
“It was a special moment. 10 against 11,” said Guardiola reflecting on the dramatic victory over the Cottagers. “We score in the last minutes. The people were there. Never go home.
“I said many times to the players when we play away ‘go to our fans and stay there’. Not five seconds. Stay there a little bit long. Because we cannot enjoy only when we lift the trophies. It’s ridiculous.
“There are moments during the season. There are games, special games, where you have to share it. To see the faces, the happy faces, of the people. You have to do it.”
Man City vs Brentford
Brentford have lost four consecutive matches against Manchester City in all competitions since a 2-1 victory at Griffin Park in the League Cup in September 1989.
They met in the league for the first time in 70 years last season as City won 1-0 away and then 2-0 at home.
The Bees have also lost six of their seven away games versus Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 top-flight victory at Maine Road on Christmas Day 1937.
Frank on facing Man City
Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, believes that today’s encounter with Manchester City will be a difficult affair for his side but has faith that his players can rise to the challenge and cause some problems for the Premier League champions.
“Is it going to be difficult? It’ll be unbelievably difficult,” he said,
“They have an almost complete squad and added [Erling] Haaland who will be destroying goal records in the coming years. A lot has been said about him – he is a machine. They are an unbelievably difficult side to close down, but I back us to do something.
“We have never, ever gone into a game believing that we’re not capable of winning.”
Pep Guardiola believes he can never replicate what he has at Manchester City
Pep Guardiola feels he is unlikely to find a better club to manage than Manchester City.
The inspirational Catalan is in the final year of his contract as City boss and has consistently brushed off questions over whether he might extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.
Yet the 51-year-old was similarly relaxed about both of his previous two renewals and he maintains a decision will be made when the time is right.
Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking over at City in 2016.
Pep Guardiola believes he can never replicate what he has at Manchester City
Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking over at City in 2016.
Man City vs Brentford early team news and predicted line-ups
Pep Guardiola did not confirm whether or not Erling Haaland would be available, so the striker remains a doubt due to a foot injury.
“We will see,” Guardiola said on Friday. “We have training this afternoon. He is a little bit better.” Kalvin Phillips is ready to start if needed but Kyle Walker remains out.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanki, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
Brentford: Raya; Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney
Man City vs Brentford
The final weekend for Premier League action before the World Cup gets underway at the Etihad stadium where Manchester City will host Brentford in the 12.30pm kick off.
Pep Guardiola’s side will have hopes off heading into the break at the top of the Premier League table but they will need to win against the Bees to do so. The current league leaders, Arsenal, are two points clear of City and take on Wolves later this evening so a win for the Manchester club this morning would put the pressure back on the Gunners.
Brentford are no pushovers though and will give it a go against the Premier League champions. Thomas Frank’s side are not in the best of form. They haven’t won in five games across all competitions including losing a Carabao Cup third round tie against League Two’s Gillingham (on penalties) last time out. The Bees are bolstered by the return of Ivan Toney who will hope to impress after missing out on a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad.
Afterwards there are five 3pm kick offs before Newcastle host Chelsea at 5.30pm and Wolves take on Arsenal in a late 7.45pm kick off to round out the day’s play.
Follow all of The Independent’s coverage from the Premier League right here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies