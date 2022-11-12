✕ Close Brentford will be tough for us - Pep

This round of fixtures will decide who finishes top of the Premier League table going into the World Cup break. Arsenal are the current league leaders but Manchester City can put the pressure on if they defeat Brentford in today’s early kick off. Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind the Gunners who take on Wolves later this evening.

City are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in October. Guardiola’s men came under pressure last weekend after Joao Cancelo’s red card saw them drop to 10-men against Fulham who then went on to cancel out Julian Alvarez’s opener from the penalty spot. Erling Haaland came on as a substitute and rescued City by converting a penalty in the 95th minute to give them a 2-1 victory.

Brentford meanwhile haven’t won in four league games and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup during the week by League Two side Gillingham in a penalty shootout. Since a 2-0 win over Brighton in October, the Bees have drawn three and suffered a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa in the league. Ivan Toney missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad, but he’ll be eager to impress on his return from suspension.

Follow the action as Man City host Brentford: