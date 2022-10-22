Jump to content

Liveupdated1666444742

Man City vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Erling Haaland starts

Latest score, goals and commentary updates from Etihad Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 22 October 2022 14:19
Guardiola injury and squad update pre Brighton

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League today.

The Premier League champions have made three changes from the defeat to Liverpool last time out with Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake all dropping out. In come Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte while top scorer Erling Haaland starts up front.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls are unchanged from their midweek draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Follow all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester City vs Brighton team news

Jack Rathborn22 October 2022 14:02
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

22 October 2022 14:00

