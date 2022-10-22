Man City vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Erling Haaland starts
Latest score, goals and commentary updates from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League today.
The Premier League champions have made three changes from the defeat to Liverpool last time out with Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake all dropping out. In come Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte while top scorer Erling Haaland starts up front.
Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls are unchanged from their midweek draw at home to Nottingham Forest.
Follow all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester City vs Brighton team news
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
