Manchester City welcome back former captain Vincent Kompany who takes charge of Burnley for this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final. Kompany’s men should provide a good test for City as the Clarets have been revived under the Belgian in the Championship this season. They are 13 points clear at the top of the table and have both the best attack and the best defence in the second tier.

Pep Guardiola’s men come in the match in exceptional form. They are unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions and stormed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-0 rout over RB Leipzig in their last outing. Erling Haaland scored five in that match but he is unlikely to start today as City’s squad depth means the likes of Phil Foden, John Stones and Julian Alvarez should feature in the starting line-up.

The last meeting between these teams saw City run out 2-0 winners in April of last year. They enter the tie as firm favourites but will be careful not to underestimate Burnley, with Kompany returning to his old home to try and defeat the team he captained to four Premier League titles and two FA Cup wins.

