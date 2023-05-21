✕ Close “We're serving to win at Wimbledon” - Guardiola on historic treble chase

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City are looking to close out their home league fixtures in style when they clash with Chelsea for their final home game of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

The pressure is off Pep Guardiola’s men as they secured a third successive Premier League title yesterday when Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest. The champions will use today’s match as a celebration with their supporters before getting back to work chasing the treble with the FA Cup and Champions League finals still to come.

City, who have won the Premier League five times in the last six years, will lift the trophy at the Etihad after an impressive run in saw them overturn the Gunners’ eight point lead.

Chelsea will hope to put a stop to the party atmosphere by earning a surprise victory against the newly crowned champions. Their form has been terrible under interim boss Frank Lampard the Blues have a talented squad that could yet spring a surprise on Guardiola’s league winners.

Follow all the action as Man City host Chelsea in the Premier League: