Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696765803

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Joie Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Chelsea in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696765748

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

8 October 2023 12:49
1696765738

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

8 October 2023 12:48
1696765675

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

8 October 2023 12:47
1696765624

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Ingle.

8 October 2023 12:47
1696765530

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.

8 October 2023 12:45
1696765439

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Attempt saved. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

8 October 2023 12:43
1696765381

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Lauren James (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

8 October 2023 12:43
1696765373

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8 October 2023 12:42
1696765247

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

8 October 2023 12:40
1696765212

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.

8 October 2023 12:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in