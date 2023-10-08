Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Joie Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Chelsea in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Ingle.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.
Attempt saved. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.
