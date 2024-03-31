✕ Close Arsenal will ensure Man City 'perform at our best' - Guardiola

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League showdown that has major implications for the destiny of this season’s title.

City and Arsenal are locked in a titanic battle with Liverpool to be champions in what is shaping up to the be one of the great title races, and this is the last match between of the three protagonists.

It sees Mikel Arteta come up against the manager who taught him so much during his time coaching at City before leaving for the Arsenal job. Arteta has transformed the Gunners into contenders and a run of eight wins in a row propelled them to the top of the table.

But City have beaten Arsenal at home for the past eight years in a row, and a ninth successive victory at the Etihad would be a major blow to Arteta’s dream of bringing a first league crown to north London for two decades.

Follow all the action from Manchester City vs Arsenal below, and get the latest tips, betting odds and free bets here.