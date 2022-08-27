Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha for the trip to City. Nathaniel Clyne came into Patrick Vieira’s starting line-up in place of Zaha, who did not make the matchday squad, in the only change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.
Riyad Mahrez came into the City side as Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench. Ruben Dias replaced the injured Nathan Ake in defence in the only other change to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
After winning their opening two games of the season, Manchester City dropped their first points of the campaign last weekend in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Newcastle. Erling Haaland has scored three goals in the league so far but is yet to score at the Etihad.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.
